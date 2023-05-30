Case K’s 18 Including 500th of Her Career as Machias Beats Calais 1-0 in 8 Innings

Machias' Jaida Case struck out 18, including the 500th of her career as the Bulldogs beat the Calais Blue Devils 1-0 in 8 innings on Monday, May 29th.

Case scattered 3 hits, and didn't walk a batter. She needed 97 pitches, 76 which were strikes.

With 1 out in the bottom of the 8th inning Chloe Savage singled, her 2nd hit of the game. She then advanced to 3rd on Case's groundout to 1st. Savage then scored on Maleah Rhodes walk-off single to give the Bulldogs the win.

Cassandra Dahl had Machias' other hit.

Nevaeh Thomas was the tough-luck loser for the Blue Devils. She pitched a complete game, striking out 5 and walking 3.

Thomas, Kayleigh Scott and Sierra Jones had singles for the Blue Devils.

Machias is 9-3. They play host to Sumner on Tuesday, May 31st

Calais is 3-11. They have games remaining against Shead and Washington Academy.