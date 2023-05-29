Hermon Shuts Out MDI 7-0 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks closed out their regular season with a 7-0 victory at home against MDI, on Memorial Day, May 29th.

MDI-Hermon Softball May 29, 2023 Photo Carla Sherrard MDI-Hermon Softball May 29, 2023 Photo Carla Sherrard loading...

Mikelle Verrill and Braelynn Wilcox combined to hold MDI to 4 hits. Verrill went 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits and striking out 1 and walking 3. Wilcox pitched the final 2.0 innings, striking out 1. She didn't allow a hit or walk a batter.

Addy Boyce pitched for MDI. She allowed 7 hits, and 7 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter.

Addy Waning and Lyndsee Reed each had 2 hits, with a double each. Delaney Carr had 2 singles. Braelynn Wilcox had a single.

Wilcox swiped 3 bases, while Carr stole 2 bases and Reed 1 base for the Hawks.

For MDI Mollie Gray, Taylor Grant, Lexie Tozier and Gracie Parker each singled.

The Trojans committed 5 errors.

Hermon finishes their season with a 13-3 record and will finish as number 2 in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

MDI is 6-9 and will finish the regular season on Wednesday, May 31 at Ellsworth at 4:30 p.m.