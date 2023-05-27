Maine Baseball Advances to NCAA Regionals for 1st Time Since 2011

Congratulations to the Maine Baseball Team who won the America East Championship on Saturday, with a 6-1 victory over Binghamton in the championship game. Maine didn't lose a game in the double-elimination tournament.

The Black Bears slugged 4 home runs in the win!

Jake Rainess hit a solo home run to give Maine a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. It was his 16th of the season.

In the 3rd inning Jeremiah Jenkins hit a solo homer to right field, his 20th of the season.

In the 4th inning Jake Marquez hit a 2-run homer to left field. It was Marquez's 1st homer of the season.

Finally in the 7th inning Quinn McDaniel hit a solo homer to left field, his 16th of the season.

Gianni Gambardella, the MVP of the Tournament went 8.0 innings on the mound for the Black Bears. He scattered 3 hits, walking and striking out 2. Justin Baeyens came on in the 9th inning, allowing 1 run and 1 hit, striking out 2.

In addition to Gambardella, Jeremiah Jenkins, Nick White and Caleb Leys were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Maine is now 32-19 on the season. The advance to the NCAA Regionals for the 1st time since 2011.

The NCAA Selection Show is Monday, May 29th at 12 noon.