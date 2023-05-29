Maine Baseball Placed in Miami Bracket

The Maine Baseball Team will be headed to Miami to play the #9 Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Championships on Friday, June 2nd

The Black Bears are joined in the Miami Bracket by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Texas Longhorns.

The Regionals are a double-elimination Tournament, with Maine playing Miami and Louisiana playing Texas. The winners of the 2 games will meet and the losers of the 2 games will meet, with that loser being eliminated.

Miami is 40-19 and lost to Clemson in the ACC Finals.

The opening round of the Miami Regional takes place Friday, June 2

No. 2 Texas (38-20) vs. No. 3 Louisiana (40-22), ESPN+

No. 1 Miami (40-19) vs. No. 4 Maine (32-19), ESPN+

The Round of 64 was announced on ESPN2 on Monday, May 29th at 12 Noon