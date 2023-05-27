Nokomis Beats Lawrence 4-1 in 10 Innings

The Nokomis Warriors stayed unbeaten, but it took 10 innings on Friday. The game was scoreless after 7 innings, and remained scoreless into the 8 and 9th innings. Finally Nokomis scored 4 runs in the top of the 10th. Lawrence answered with 1 in the bottom of the inning, and the Warriors came away unbeaten.

Mia Coots, the workhorse for Nokomis went the distance. She allowed just 4 hits. She struck out 19 and walked 3.

Camryn King batting leadoff for the Warriors was 2-4 with a double. Hope Brooks had a single. Raegan King and Megan Watson each had a single, driving in a run. Jenna Sawtelle, Mia Coots and Addison Hawthorne each had a single.

Jazmin Johnson and Sage Reed combined to strike out 17 for Lawrence, walking 3. Johnson pitched the 1st 6 innings.

Kaylee Elkins had a triple and drove in Lawrence's lone run. Maylie Knox, Jade Sullivan and Gabbie Nickerson singled for the Bulldogs.

Nokomis is 15-0 and will enter the playoffs as the number 1 seed in Class B North. They play at MCI to close out the regular season on Tuesday, May 31st at 4 p.m.

Lawrence is 11-4. They play host to Maranacook in their final regular season game on Tuesday, May 31st at 4 p.m.