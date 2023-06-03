Maine Falls to #9 Miami 9-1 in NCAA Regionals

The Maine Black Bears will have their plates full on Saturday, as they hope to advance out of the loser's bracket in the NCAA Regionals in Coral Gables, after falling to the host and #9 seeded Miami Hurricanes Friday night, 9-1.

Miami scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and then plated 5 in the 2nd inning. Maine got on the scoreboard in the 4th inning before Miami added 2 insurance runs in the 7th inning.

Yohandy Morales hit a 3-run homer for Miami in the bottom of the 2nd inning

Zach Leneson hit a 2-run homer for the Hurricanes in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Maine's lone run was scored by Quinn McDaniel. He had doubled and then scored on a throwing error.

Maine plays Louisiana in the an elimination game at 12 noon. That game can be seen on ESPN+ and can be heard HERE with the pregame starting at 11:30 a.m.

