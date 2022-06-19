2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior Softball Game Selections

2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior Softball Game Selections

The 2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior North vs. South Softball Games will be played at St. Joseph's College in Standish on Tuesday, June 21st. The C/D game will take place at 3 p.m. with the A/B game taking place at 6 p.m.

Here are the North Teams. Congratulations to all!

A/B North Team

  • Lane Barron - Bangor
  • Reilly McAllister - Brunswick
  • Kelsey Sullivan - Brunswick
  • Alyssa Bland - Camden Hills
  • Tyler Hellum - Ellsworth
  • Danielle Masterson - Hampden Academy
  • Cam Neal - Hampden Academy
  • Faith Coombs - Hermon
  • Charlotte Cloutier - Lewiston
  • Grace Houghton - Lincoln Academy
  • Payson Kaler - Lincoln Academy
  • Gracie Moore - MCI
  • Alyssa Creamer - Medomak Valley
  • Jordan Lambert - Messalonskee
  • Meg Reed - Mt. Ararat
  • Bailey Goodell - MDI
  • Emma Crews - Old Town
  • Trinity Bernard - Oxford Hills
  • Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan
  • Emily Dunbar - Skowhegan

Coaches

  • Maureen Barron - Bangor
  • Hugh Dwyer - Brunswick
  • Richard Vannah - Medomak Valley
  • Morgan Cossar - Old Town

C/D North Team

  • Emma Freeman - Bucksport
  • Faith Vincent - Bucksport
  • Grace Campbell - Central
  • Alexyss Curtis - Central
  • Brittni Grant - Central
  • Jennie Whitten - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Eraka LaDuke - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Rylee Bubar - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Lauryn Brown - Orono
  • Maggie LeBlanc - Penobscot Valley
  • Olivia Whitehouse - Schenck
  • Gabby Brackett - Schenck
  • Abbi Perreault - Schenck
  • Katherine Bartlett - Shead
  • Kahlysha Morris - Shead
  • Makayla Anderson - Stearns
  • Kasey Kenyon - Stearns
  • Alisyn Alley - Stearns
  • Rachel Colby - Sumner

Coaches

  • Mike Carrier - Bucksport
  • Jessica McKechnie - Penobscot Valley
  • Shawna Neal - Central
