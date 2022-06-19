2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior Softball Game Selections
The 2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior North vs. South Softball Games will be played at St. Joseph's College in Standish on Tuesday, June 21st. The C/D game will take place at 3 p.m. with the A/B game taking place at 6 p.m.
Here are the North Teams. Congratulations to all!
A/B North Team
- Lane Barron - Bangor
- Reilly McAllister - Brunswick
- Kelsey Sullivan - Brunswick
- Alyssa Bland - Camden Hills
- Tyler Hellum - Ellsworth
- Danielle Masterson - Hampden Academy
- Cam Neal - Hampden Academy
- Faith Coombs - Hermon
- Charlotte Cloutier - Lewiston
- Grace Houghton - Lincoln Academy
- Payson Kaler - Lincoln Academy
- Gracie Moore - MCI
- Alyssa Creamer - Medomak Valley
- Jordan Lambert - Messalonskee
- Meg Reed - Mt. Ararat
- Bailey Goodell - MDI
- Emma Crews - Old Town
- Trinity Bernard - Oxford Hills
- Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan
- Emily Dunbar - Skowhegan
Coaches
- Maureen Barron - Bangor
- Hugh Dwyer - Brunswick
- Richard Vannah - Medomak Valley
- Morgan Cossar - Old Town
C/D North Team
- Emma Freeman - Bucksport
- Faith Vincent - Bucksport
- Grace Campbell - Central
- Alexyss Curtis - Central
- Brittni Grant - Central
- Jennie Whitten - Mattanawcook Academy
- Eraka LaDuke - Mattanawcook Academy
- Rylee Bubar - Mattanawcook Academy
- Lauryn Brown - Orono
- Maggie LeBlanc - Penobscot Valley
- Olivia Whitehouse - Schenck
- Gabby Brackett - Schenck
- Abbi Perreault - Schenck
- Katherine Bartlett - Shead
- Kahlysha Morris - Shead
- Makayla Anderson - Stearns
- Kasey Kenyon - Stearns
- Alisyn Alley - Stearns
- Rachel Colby - Sumner
Coaches
- Mike Carrier - Bucksport
- Jessica McKechnie - Penobscot Valley
- Shawna Neal - Central
