2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior Softball Game Selections

The 2022 Class A/B and Class C/D Senior North vs. South Softball Games will be played at St. Joseph's College in Standish on Tuesday, June 21st. The C/D game will take place at 3 p.m. with the A/B game taking place at 6 p.m.

Here are the North Teams. Congratulations to all!

A/B North Team

Lane Barron - Bangor

Reilly McAllister - Brunswick

Kelsey Sullivan - Brunswick

Alyssa Bland - Camden Hills

Tyler Hellum - Ellsworth

Danielle Masterson - Hampden Academy

Cam Neal - Hampden Academy

Faith Coombs - Hermon

Charlotte Cloutier - Lewiston

Grace Houghton - Lincoln Academy

Payson Kaler - Lincoln Academy

Gracie Moore - MCI

Alyssa Creamer - Medomak Valley

Jordan Lambert - Messalonskee

Meg Reed - Mt. Ararat

Bailey Goodell - MDI

Emma Crews - Old Town

Trinity Bernard - Oxford Hills

Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan

Emily Dunbar - Skowhegan

Coaches

Maureen Barron - Bangor

Hugh Dwyer - Brunswick

Richard Vannah - Medomak Valley

Morgan Cossar - Old Town

C/D North Team

Emma Freeman - Bucksport

Faith Vincent - Bucksport

Grace Campbell - Central

Alexyss Curtis - Central

Brittni Grant - Central

Jennie Whitten - Mattanawcook Academy

Eraka LaDuke - Mattanawcook Academy

Rylee Bubar - Mattanawcook Academy

Lauryn Brown - Orono

Maggie LeBlanc - Penobscot Valley

Olivia Whitehouse - Schenck

Gabby Brackett - Schenck

Abbi Perreault - Schenck

Katherine Bartlett - Shead

Kahlysha Morris - Shead

Makayla Anderson - Stearns

Kasey Kenyon - Stearns

Alisyn Alley - Stearns

Rachel Colby - Sumner

Coaches

Mike Carrier - Bucksport

Jessica McKechnie - Penobscot Valley

Shawna Neal - Central

