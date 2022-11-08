2022 KVAC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team

Here are all the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Cheering All-Academic Team. Congratulations to all!

Belfast - Gemma Bradney

Brewer - Hannah Russell, Olivia Steiger

Brunswick - Lily Allen, Kallie Maney

Gardiner - Maleah Manson

Hampden Academy - Ella Carver, Montana Langille, Amy Spencer, Katrina McIntosh

Morse - Maryssa Cavallaro

Nokomis - Adrienne Dyer, Grace Lacadie, Kasie Lacadie, Madison Lacadie

Oxford Hills - Kylie Danforth, Abigail Fickett, Madison Striegel

Skowhegan - Norah Jewell

Winslow - Kylee Hernandez

If there any misspellings please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix it ASAP