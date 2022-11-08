2022 KVAC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team

2022 KVAC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team

Photo Chris Popper

Here are all the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Cheering All-Academic Team. Congratulations to all!

  • Belfast - Gemma Bradney
  • Brewer - Hannah Russell, Olivia Steiger
  • Brunswick - Lily Allen, Kallie Maney
  • Gardiner - Maleah Manson
  • Hampden Academy - Ella Carver, Montana Langille, Amy Spencer, Katrina McIntosh
  • Morse - Maryssa Cavallaro
  • Nokomis - Adrienne Dyer, Grace Lacadie, Kasie Lacadie, Madison Lacadie
  • Oxford Hills - Kylie Danforth, Abigail Fickett, Madison Striegel
  • Skowhegan - Norah Jewell
  • Winslow - Kylee Hernandez
Get our free mobile app

If there any misspellings please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix it ASAP

Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket