2022 KVAC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team
Here are all the 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Cheering All-Academic Team. Congratulations to all!
- Belfast - Gemma Bradney
- Brewer - Hannah Russell, Olivia Steiger
- Brunswick - Lily Allen, Kallie Maney
- Gardiner - Maleah Manson
- Hampden Academy - Ella Carver, Montana Langille, Amy Spencer, Katrina McIntosh
- Morse - Maryssa Cavallaro
- Nokomis - Adrienne Dyer, Grace Lacadie, Kasie Lacadie, Madison Lacadie
- Oxford Hills - Kylie Danforth, Abigail Fickett, Madison Striegel
- Skowhegan - Norah Jewell
- Winslow - Kylee Hernandez
Get our free mobile app
If there any misspellings please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix it ASAP