2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race [PHOTOS]

Invariably when the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race happens it's either in the mid 30's with rain and/or snow or beautiful. For the 56th Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday, April 15, 2023 it was gorgeous with sunny skies and temperatures flirting around the 70 degree mark.

I was set up on the 6 Mile Falls Bridge, and was able to take these photos. Early racers portaged to avoid the falls, but as the race continued more and more challenged the Falls. Most were able to successfully run them, but there were a few who dumped.

The banks at 6 Mile Falls were packed with spectators.

Check out the photos

