2023 KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams and All-Academic Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 All Conference Class A and B Softball Teams as well as their All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to All

Class A

First Team

Jordan Doak - Brewer

Callaway LePage - Skowhegan

Elise McDonald - Messalonskee

Maddy Miller - Oxford Hills

Annabelle Morris - Skowhean

Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills

Kyeria Morse - Oxford Hills

Lily Noyes - Skowhegan

Emmie Streams - Bangor

Elyse Sullivan - Brunswick

Morgan Wills - Messalonskee

Second Team

Charlee Chute - Hampden Academy

Taylor Coombs - Bangor

Meghan Delahanty - Hampden Academy

Jackie Dodge - Skowhegan

Miah Gallan - Oxford Hills

Sophia Morin - Brunswick

Aubrey Peer - Lewiston

Caitlin Seitz - Brunswick

Maya Stone - Camden Hills

Player of the Year - Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills

Coach of the Year - Lee Johnson - Skowhegan

League Champion - Oxford Hills Vikings

Class B

First Team

Sam Withee - Leavitt

Camdyn Johnson - Morse

Mia Coots - Nokomis

Hayle Withee - Belfast

Natalie Kaler - Lincoln Academy

Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner

Jazmin Johnson - Lawrence

Sage Reed - Lawrence

Kayle Elkins - Lawrence

Camryn King - Nokomis

Megan Watson - Nokomis

Second Team

Haley Jackson - Morse

Emma Michaud - Winslow

Madi Boynton - Medomak Valley

Haley Puchalski - Medomak Valley

Raylee Gilbert - Gardiner

Devin Clary - Gardiner

Alli Labelle - Maranacook

Nicole Hammond - Lincoln Academy

Kenzie Kutniewski - Erskine Academy

Suri Ramkisson - Cony

Hannah Robinson - MCI

Player of the Year - Mia Coots - Nokomis

Coach of the Year - JD McLellan - Nokomis

Conference Champion - Nokomis

All Academic Teams

Bangor - Taylor Coombs, Cassidy Ireland, Ashley Schultz

Brewer - Charlotte Atherton, Jordan Doak, Morgan Downs, Hannah Reed, Asianna West

Brunswick - Jordyn Cummings, Haile Lord, Elyse Sullivan, Gabrielle Swain

Camden Hills - Kyra Anderson, Lily Enggass, Viotet Libby, Lucy Vannini

Edward Little - Kayla Blanchard, Erin Cowie, Amanda Raymond

Hampden Academy - Kacey Gardner, Allee Wellman

Lewiston - Elissa Nadeau

Messalonskee - Isabel Culver, Morgan Wills

Mt. Blue - McKella Ford, Ellie Mezzolli, Alyssa Simoneau

Oxford Hills - Elizabeth Borbrowski, Quintessa DiBiase, Miah Gallan, Samantha Mills, Kaydence Morse

Skowhegan - Callaway LePage

Belfast - Natalie Hamlin, Brynne Sawyer, Halle Tripp, Mia Winslow, Hayle Withee

Cony - Sage Fortin

Erskine Academy - Kassidy Barrett, Kate Bourdon, Mackenzie Toner

Gardiner - Devin Clary, Madison Inman, Dakota Lovely, Grace Plourde

Lawrence - Jazmin Johnson, Gabbie Nickerson, Sage Reed, Jade Sullivan, Rhylee Veilleux

Leavitt - Logan Arsenautl, Lily Chabot, Gwen Sherrer, Samantha Withee

Lincoln Academy - Kaylin Lizotte

MCI - Elena Gagioli, Jenessa Foster, Trinity Leavitt, Hannah Robinson

Maranacook - Emse Jamison, Allie LaBelle, Shylah Woodford

Medomak Valley - Olivia Pelkey, Cindy Shelmerdine

Morse - Haley Jackson, Camdyn Johnson

Mount View - Madison Roux

Nokomis - Hope Brooks, Rachel Creswell, Camryn King

Oceanside - Maggie Callahan, Alexia Knowlton, Abby Waterman

Waterville - Haley Dunn

Winslow - Michaela Demers, Emma Michaud

