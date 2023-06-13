2023 KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams and All-Academic Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 All Conference Class A and B Softball Teams as well as their All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to All
(Note if there are any spelling errors please email chirs.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix them ASAP)
Class A
First Team
- Jordan Doak - Brewer
- Callaway LePage - Skowhegan
- Elise McDonald - Messalonskee
- Maddy Miller - Oxford Hills
- Annabelle Morris - Skowhean
- Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills
- Kyeria Morse - Oxford Hills
- Lily Noyes - Skowhegan
- Emmie Streams - Bangor
- Elyse Sullivan - Brunswick
- Morgan Wills - Messalonskee
Second Team
- Charlee Chute - Hampden Academy
- Taylor Coombs - Bangor
- Meghan Delahanty - Hampden Academy
- Jackie Dodge - Skowhegan
- Miah Gallan - Oxford Hills
- Sophia Morin - Brunswick
- Aubrey Peer - Lewiston
- Caitlin Seitz - Brunswick
- Maya Stone - Camden Hills
- Player of the Year - Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills
- Coach of the Year - Lee Johnson - Skowhegan
- League Champion - Oxford Hills Vikings
Class B
First Team
- Sam Withee - Leavitt
- Camdyn Johnson - Morse
- Mia Coots - Nokomis
- Hayle Withee - Belfast
- Natalie Kaler - Lincoln Academy
- Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner
- Jazmin Johnson - Lawrence
- Sage Reed - Lawrence
- Kayle Elkins - Lawrence
- Camryn King - Nokomis
- Megan Watson - Nokomis
Second Team
- Haley Jackson - Morse
- Emma Michaud - Winslow
- Madi Boynton - Medomak Valley
- Haley Puchalski - Medomak Valley
- Raylee Gilbert - Gardiner
- Devin Clary - Gardiner
- Alli Labelle - Maranacook
- Nicole Hammond - Lincoln Academy
- Kenzie Kutniewski - Erskine Academy
- Suri Ramkisson - Cony
- Hannah Robinson - MCI
- Player of the Year - Mia Coots - Nokomis
- Coach of the Year - JD McLellan - Nokomis
- Conference Champion - Nokomis
All Academic Teams
- Bangor - Taylor Coombs, Cassidy Ireland, Ashley Schultz
- Brewer - Charlotte Atherton, Jordan Doak, Morgan Downs, Hannah Reed, Asianna West
- Brunswick - Jordyn Cummings, Haile Lord, Elyse Sullivan, Gabrielle Swain
- Camden Hills - Kyra Anderson, Lily Enggass, Viotet Libby, Lucy Vannini
- Edward Little - Kayla Blanchard, Erin Cowie, Amanda Raymond
- Hampden Academy - Kacey Gardner, Allee Wellman
- Lewiston - Elissa Nadeau
- Messalonskee - Isabel Culver, Morgan Wills
- Mt. Blue - McKella Ford, Ellie Mezzolli, Alyssa Simoneau
- Oxford Hills - Elizabeth Borbrowski, Quintessa DiBiase, Miah Gallan, Samantha Mills, Kaydence Morse
- Skowhegan - Callaway LePage
- Belfast - Natalie Hamlin, Brynne Sawyer, Halle Tripp, Mia Winslow, Hayle Withee
- Cony - Sage Fortin
- Erskine Academy - Kassidy Barrett, Kate Bourdon, Mackenzie Toner
- Gardiner - Devin Clary, Madison Inman, Dakota Lovely, Grace Plourde
- Lawrence - Jazmin Johnson, Gabbie Nickerson, Sage Reed, Jade Sullivan, Rhylee Veilleux
- Leavitt - Logan Arsenautl, Lily Chabot, Gwen Sherrer, Samantha Withee
- Lincoln Academy - Kaylin Lizotte
- MCI - Elena Gagioli, Jenessa Foster, Trinity Leavitt, Hannah Robinson
- Maranacook - Emse Jamison, Allie LaBelle, Shylah Woodford
- Medomak Valley - Olivia Pelkey, Cindy Shelmerdine
- Morse - Haley Jackson, Camdyn Johnson
- Mount View - Madison Roux
- Nokomis - Hope Brooks, Rachel Creswell, Camryn King
- Oceanside - Maggie Callahan, Alexia Knowlton, Abby Waterman
- Waterville - Haley Dunn
- Winslow - Michaela Demers, Emma Michaud
Get our free mobile app