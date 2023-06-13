2023 KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams and All-Academic Teams

2023 KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams and All-Academic Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 All Conference Class A and B Softball Teams as well as their All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to All

(Note if there are any spelling errors please email chirs.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix them ASAP)

Class A

First Team

  • Jordan Doak - Brewer
  • Callaway LePage - Skowhegan
  • Elise McDonald - Messalonskee
  • Maddy Miller - Oxford Hills
  • Annabelle Morris - Skowhean
  • Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills
  • Kyeria Morse - Oxford Hills
  • Lily Noyes - Skowhegan
  • Emmie Streams - Bangor
  • Elyse Sullivan - Brunswick
  • Morgan Wills - Messalonskee

Second Team

  • Charlee Chute - Hampden Academy
  • Taylor Coombs - Bangor
  • Meghan Delahanty - Hampden Academy
  • Jackie Dodge - Skowhegan
  • Miah Gallan - Oxford Hills
  • Sophia Morin - Brunswick
  • Aubrey Peer - Lewiston
  • Caitlin Seitz - Brunswick
  • Maya Stone - Camden Hills

 

  • Player of the Year - Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills
  • Coach of the Year - Lee Johnson - Skowhegan
  • League Champion - Oxford Hills Vikings

Class B

First Team

  • Sam Withee - Leavitt
  • Camdyn Johnson - Morse
  • Mia Coots - Nokomis
  • Hayle Withee - Belfast
  • Natalie Kaler - Lincoln Academy
  • Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner
  • Jazmin Johnson - Lawrence
  • Sage Reed - Lawrence
  • Kayle Elkins - Lawrence
  • Camryn King - Nokomis
  • Megan Watson - Nokomis

Second Team

  • Haley Jackson - Morse
  • Emma Michaud - Winslow
  • Madi Boynton - Medomak Valley
  • Haley Puchalski - Medomak Valley
  • Raylee Gilbert - Gardiner
  • Devin Clary - Gardiner
  • Alli Labelle - Maranacook
  • Nicole Hammond - Lincoln Academy
  • Kenzie Kutniewski - Erskine Academy
  • Suri Ramkisson - Cony
  • Hannah Robinson - MCI

 

  • Player of the Year - Mia Coots - Nokomis
  • Coach of the Year - JD McLellan - Nokomis
  • Conference Champion - Nokomis

All Academic Teams

  • Bangor - Taylor Coombs, Cassidy Ireland, Ashley Schultz
  • Brewer - Charlotte Atherton, Jordan Doak, Morgan Downs, Hannah Reed, Asianna West
  • Brunswick - Jordyn Cummings, Haile Lord, Elyse Sullivan, Gabrielle Swain
  • Camden Hills - Kyra Anderson, Lily Enggass, Viotet Libby, Lucy Vannini
  • Edward Little - Kayla Blanchard, Erin Cowie, Amanda Raymond
  • Hampden Academy - Kacey Gardner, Allee Wellman
  • Lewiston - Elissa Nadeau
  • Messalonskee - Isabel Culver, Morgan Wills
  • Mt. Blue - McKella Ford, Ellie Mezzolli, Alyssa Simoneau
  • Oxford Hills - Elizabeth Borbrowski, Quintessa DiBiase, Miah Gallan, Samantha Mills, Kaydence Morse
  • Skowhegan - Callaway LePage
  • Belfast - Natalie Hamlin, Brynne Sawyer, Halle Tripp, Mia Winslow, Hayle Withee
  • Cony - Sage Fortin
  • Erskine Academy - Kassidy Barrett, Kate Bourdon, Mackenzie Toner
  • Gardiner - Devin Clary, Madison Inman, Dakota Lovely, Grace Plourde
  • Lawrence - Jazmin Johnson, Gabbie Nickerson, Sage Reed, Jade Sullivan, Rhylee Veilleux
  • Leavitt - Logan Arsenautl, Lily Chabot, Gwen Sherrer, Samantha Withee
  • Lincoln Academy - Kaylin Lizotte
  • MCI - Elena Gagioli, Jenessa Foster, Trinity Leavitt, Hannah Robinson
  • Maranacook - Emse Jamison, Allie LaBelle, Shylah Woodford
  • Medomak Valley - Olivia Pelkey, Cindy Shelmerdine
  • Morse - Haley Jackson, Camdyn Johnson
  • Mount View - Madison Roux
  • Nokomis - Hope Brooks, Rachel Creswell, Camryn King
  • Oceanside - Maggie Callahan, Alexia Knowlton, Abby Waterman
  • Waterville - Haley Dunn
  • Winslow - Michaela Demers, Emma Michaud
Get our free mobile app

 

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

Categories: High School Softball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket