Old Town Softball Downs Ellsworth 5-3

The Ellsworth Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Old Town against the Coyotes, on Friday, April 26th, but Old Town scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 1 run in the bottom of the 4th to tie the score 3-3. The Coyotes then rallied to push across 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, and beat Ellsworth 5-3.

Anna Stevens pitched a complete game for the Eagles, allowing 8 hits and 5 runs. None of the runs were earned as Ellsworth committed 5 errors in the game. She struck out 7 and walked 3.

Arabel Milligan started in the circle for the Coyotes. She pitched 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, walking 1. Haley Sirois came on in relief shutting down Ellsworth. She didn't allow a hit or a walk, striking out 2 to earn the win.

Natalie Jagels, Jayden Sullivan, Aaliyah Mnning and Paige Johnson each singled for the Eagles.

Saige Evans, leading off for Old Town was 2-2, with a double. She reached base all 4 times she was at the plate, walking twice. Emily Wheeler was 2-3 with a run batted in. Ava Brasslett, Natalie Fournier, Alexis Degrasse and Taylor Madden each singled for the Coyotes.

Old Town is now 1-1. They will play Orono on Wednesday, May 1st at 4;30 p.m.

Ellsworth, now 1-2 will host John Bapst on Monday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

