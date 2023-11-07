2023 KVAC Girls Cross Country All-Conference and All-Academic Teams (Class A-B-C)

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 Girls All-Conference and All-Academic Teams for Classes A, B and C. Congratulations to all!

Class A 1st Team

  • Maeve Woodruff - Brunswick
  • Jenna VanRyn - Camden Hills
  • Katie McCarthy - Bangor
  • Nora McCourt - Mt. Blue
  • Gretchen Plant - Hampden Academy
  • Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy
  • Jaden Johnson - Camden Hills
  • Runner of the Year - Maeve Woodruff - Brunswick
  • Coaches of the Year - Helen Bonzi and David Root - Camden Hills

Class A 2nd Team

  • Siena Scordino - Camden Hills
  • Marguerite Worner - Camden Hills
  • Faye Hildreth - Camden Hills
  • Isabella Anderson - Camden Hills
  • Flynn Layton - Camden Hills
  • Anleigh Stevens - Hampden Academy
  • Lucinda Carroll - Mt. Blue

Class B 1st Team

  • Shealyn Brouchu - Morse
  • Dylan Burmeister - Lincoln Academy
  • Haley Marston - Leavitt
  • Addison Verrill - MCI
  • Audrey Hufnagel - Lincoln Academy
  • Madeline Kallin - Lincoln Academy
  • Ava Collamore - Medomak Valley
  • Runner of the Year - Shealyn Brochu - Morse
  • Coaches of the Year - Garrett Martin and Monique Boutin - Lincoln Academy

Class B 2nd Team

  • Loralie Grady - Cony
  • Paige Goodwin - Lawrence
  • Kaylee Collamore - Medomak Valley
  • Zoe Avery - Morse
  • Gracie Rooney - Morse
  • Hallie Coots - Nokomis
  • Annie Peaslee - Lincoln Academy
  • Mercy Buchwalder - Lincoln Academy

Class A All-Academic

  • Bangor - Sophia Mazzarelli, Katie McCarthy, Grace O'Brien, Alison St. Peter, Hannah Williams
  • Brewer - Rhyannon Price
  • Brunswick - Ellen Casey, Hazel Goodwin
  • Camden Hills - Chloe Day-Lynch, Jaden Johnson, Chloe Root, Jenna VanRyn
  • Hampden Academy - Grace Daigle, Nora Emerson, Embree Thomas
  • Lewiston - Madison Binette
  • Messalonskee - Rylee Spadea
  • Mt. Ararat - Sarah Gray, Katherine Hawkes, Lydia White
  • Mt. Blue - Lucinda Carroll
  • Oxford Hills - Willow Adler

Class B All-Academic

  • Lawrence - Hailey Bowley, Sophie Rosebush
  • Leavitt - Lindsay Bates
  • Lincoln Academy - Flora Angyal, Violet Bailey, Mya Bessey, Audrey Hufnagel, Annie Peaslee
  • Medomak Valley - Kylie Blake, Jalyn Drost, Katherine McKenney
  • Morse - Aloise Coombs, Gracie Rooney
  • Nokomis - Mia Coots, Camellia Guzzi
  • Waterville - Beatrice Beale Tate, Julia Scott

Class C All-Academic

  • MCI - Yeseul (Ashley) Hwang, Jiwoo (Madelyne) Kim, Addison Verrill
