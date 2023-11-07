2023 KVAC Girls Cross Country All-Conference and All-Academic Teams (Class A-B-C)
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 Girls All-Conference and All-Academic Teams for Classes A, B and C. Congratulations to all!
Class A 1st Team
- Maeve Woodruff - Brunswick
- Jenna VanRyn - Camden Hills
- Katie McCarthy - Bangor
- Nora McCourt - Mt. Blue
- Gretchen Plant - Hampden Academy
- Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy
- Jaden Johnson - Camden Hills
- Runner of the Year - Maeve Woodruff - Brunswick
- Coaches of the Year - Helen Bonzi and David Root - Camden Hills
Class A 2nd Team
- Siena Scordino - Camden Hills
- Marguerite Worner - Camden Hills
- Faye Hildreth - Camden Hills
- Isabella Anderson - Camden Hills
- Flynn Layton - Camden Hills
- Anleigh Stevens - Hampden Academy
- Lucinda Carroll - Mt. Blue
Class B 1st Team
- Shealyn Brouchu - Morse
- Dylan Burmeister - Lincoln Academy
- Haley Marston - Leavitt
- Addison Verrill - MCI
- Audrey Hufnagel - Lincoln Academy
- Madeline Kallin - Lincoln Academy
- Ava Collamore - Medomak Valley
- Runner of the Year - Shealyn Brochu - Morse
- Coaches of the Year - Garrett Martin and Monique Boutin - Lincoln Academy
Class B 2nd Team
- Loralie Grady - Cony
- Paige Goodwin - Lawrence
- Kaylee Collamore - Medomak Valley
- Zoe Avery - Morse
- Gracie Rooney - Morse
- Hallie Coots - Nokomis
- Annie Peaslee - Lincoln Academy
- Mercy Buchwalder - Lincoln Academy
Class A All-Academic
- Bangor - Sophia Mazzarelli, Katie McCarthy, Grace O'Brien, Alison St. Peter, Hannah Williams
- Brewer - Rhyannon Price
- Brunswick - Ellen Casey, Hazel Goodwin
- Camden Hills - Chloe Day-Lynch, Jaden Johnson, Chloe Root, Jenna VanRyn
- Hampden Academy - Grace Daigle, Nora Emerson, Embree Thomas
- Lewiston - Madison Binette
- Messalonskee - Rylee Spadea
- Mt. Ararat - Sarah Gray, Katherine Hawkes, Lydia White
- Mt. Blue - Lucinda Carroll
- Oxford Hills - Willow Adler
Class B All-Academic
- Lawrence - Hailey Bowley, Sophie Rosebush
- Leavitt - Lindsay Bates
- Lincoln Academy - Flora Angyal, Violet Bailey, Mya Bessey, Audrey Hufnagel, Annie Peaslee
- Medomak Valley - Kylie Blake, Jalyn Drost, Katherine McKenney
- Morse - Aloise Coombs, Gracie Rooney
- Nokomis - Mia Coots, Camellia Guzzi
- Waterville - Beatrice Beale Tate, Julia Scott
Class C All-Academic
- MCI - Yeseul (Ashley) Hwang, Jiwoo (Madelyne) Kim, Addison Verrill
Get our free mobile app
If there any spelling errors/typos please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct the mistake ASAP.