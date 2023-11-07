2023 KVAC Girls Cross Country All-Conference and All-Academic Teams (Class A-B-C)

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 Girls All-Conference and All-Academic Teams for Classes A, B and C. Congratulations to all!

Class A 1st Team

Maeve Woodruff - Brunswick

Jenna VanRyn - Camden Hills

Katie McCarthy - Bangor

Nora McCourt - Mt. Blue

Gretchen Plant - Hampden Academy

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy

Jaden Johnson - Camden Hills

Runner of the Year - Maeve Woodruff - Brunswick

Coaches of the Year - Helen Bonzi and David Root - Camden Hills

Class A 2nd Team

Siena Scordino - Camden Hills

Marguerite Worner - Camden Hills

Faye Hildreth - Camden Hills

Isabella Anderson - Camden Hills

Flynn Layton - Camden Hills

Anleigh Stevens - Hampden Academy

Lucinda Carroll - Mt. Blue

Class B 1st Team

Shealyn Brouchu - Morse

Dylan Burmeister - Lincoln Academy

Haley Marston - Leavitt

Addison Verrill - MCI

Audrey Hufnagel - Lincoln Academy

Madeline Kallin - Lincoln Academy

Ava Collamore - Medomak Valley

Runner of the Year - Shealyn Brochu - Morse

Coaches of the Year - Garrett Martin and Monique Boutin - Lincoln Academy

Class B 2nd Team

Loralie Grady - Cony

Paige Goodwin - Lawrence

Kaylee Collamore - Medomak Valley

Zoe Avery - Morse

Gracie Rooney - Morse

Hallie Coots - Nokomis

Annie Peaslee - Lincoln Academy

Mercy Buchwalder - Lincoln Academy

Class A All-Academic

Bangor - Sophia Mazzarelli, Katie McCarthy, Grace O'Brien, Alison St. Peter, Hannah Williams

Brewer - Rhyannon Price

Brunswick - Ellen Casey, Hazel Goodwin

Camden Hills - Chloe Day-Lynch, Jaden Johnson, Chloe Root, Jenna VanRyn

Hampden Academy - Grace Daigle, Nora Emerson, Embree Thomas

Lewiston - Madison Binette

Messalonskee - Rylee Spadea

Mt. Ararat - Sarah Gray, Katherine Hawkes, Lydia White

Mt. Blue - Lucinda Carroll

- Lucinda Carroll Oxford Hills - Willow Adler

Class B All-Academic

Lawrence - Hailey Bowley, Sophie Rosebush

Leavitt - Lindsay Bates

Lincoln Academy - Flora Angyal, Violet Bailey, Mya Bessey, Audrey Hufnagel, Annie Peaslee

Medomak Valley - Kylie Blake, Jalyn Drost, Katherine McKenney

Morse - Aloise Coombs, Gracie Rooney

Nokomis - Mia Coots, Camellia Guzzi

- Mia Coots, Camellia Guzzi Waterville - Beatrice Beale Tate, Julia Scott

Class C All-Academic

MCI - Yeseul (Ashley) Hwang, Jiwoo (Madelyne) Kim, Addison Verrill

