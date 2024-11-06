The 2024 All-Aroostook Soccer, Cross Country and Golf Teams were announced. Congratulations to all!

Boy's Class B/C Soccer

Caribou: Owen Corrigan, Evan Durepo, Damarian Gagnon, Declan Miller, Dawson St. Pierre;

Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, Will Morneault, Connor Voisine;

Houlton: Brandon Barton, Mark Thidodeau:

Presque Isle: Jackson Greaves, Brent Greenlaw, Dyllan Maple, Isaac Staples;

Boy's Class D Soccer

Ashland: Chris McNeal, Zane Zarate;

Central Aroostook: Trace Kinney, Jonathon McDonald;

Easton: Chase Flewelling, Blake King, Zach Pelletier;

East Grand: Nathan Frye;

Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Graedon King, Bret Senal;

Hodgdon: Hunter Duttweiler, Brody Little;

Katahdin: Joshua Martin, Calvin Richardson;

Madawaska: Isaac Beaulieu, Alex Querze, Josh Querze, Sam Thibeault;

MSSM: Nikolias Theriault;

Southern Aroostook: Ethan Collier, Trafton Russell;

Van Buren: Ian Willis;

Washburn: Garrett Plourde;

Wisdom: Camden Pelletier, Landon Picard;

Girls Class B/C Soccer

Caribou: Ainsley Caron, Brianna Levesque, Taylor St. Pierre;

Fort Kent: Reese Doucette, Allie Fournier, Madelyn Martin, Emlyn Nadeau;

Houlton: Keitonya Skepple, Mylee Sylvie;

Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Addie Clairmont, Jayden Harvell, McKayla Guerrette, Olivia Locke;

Girls Class D Soccer

Ashland: Isabella Ayotte, Layla Burby, Macy MacLean;

Central Aroostook: Harleigh Allen, Lilly Burtt, Maggie Mahan, Julia Pierce;

Easton: Chloe Lento;

Fort Fairfield: Madison Bridges, Matty Devine, Skyler Oakes;

Hodgdon: Ava Ezell, Gracie Little, Sydney Rockwell;

Katahdin: Mickenzie Landry, Liz Lane, Emily McNally, Mia McNally;

Madawaska: Ainsley Migneault, Payton Pelletier;

MSSM: Elena Wirth;

Southern Aroostook: Hope Curry, Olivia Ellingwood;

Washburn: Isabelle Allen, Madelyn Johnston;

Van Buren: Emily Lapierre;

Wisdom Kamryn Clavette, Kelsie Daigle, Ava Lerman;

Boys Cross Country

Caribou: Seth Dubay, Harrison Landes, Scott Stubbs, Tewolde Stewart, Jacob Violette,

Ft. Kent: Quinn Michaud, Aiden Reardon

Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Braden Drake, Malachi Witmer;

MSSM: Ethan Young:

Presque Isle: Paxton Darrell, Alex LeClair;

Washburn: Isaac Sines;

Girls Cross Country

Caribou: Maggie Bell;

Fort Kent: Rowan Tanguay;

Houlton/GHCA: Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson, Katie McQuarrie, Delayna Mincey, Andrea Ross;

Presque Isle: Aleah Rideout, Taylor York;

Washburn: Cassidy Pinette;

Golf

Caribou: Brady Barnes, Luke Beidelman, Ty Hunter, Matt Pelletier;

Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Michael Bruce, Graedon King, Brett Senal;

Fort Kent:Tobias Naranja, Mason Pelletier;

Hodgdon: John Gaddis, Wyatt Oliver, Joseph Scott, David Tuttle;

Houlton: Jacob Bushey, Presley Goodwin, Brody Libby, Pat Marino, Beckett Peabody;

Presque Isle: Ryan Blackstone, Logan Caron, Alice Korzekwa, Nick Lavigne, Ean Roy

