2024 All-Aroostook Soccer, Cross-Country and Golf Teams
The 2024 All-Aroostook Soccer, Cross Country and Golf Teams were announced. Congratulations to all!
Boy's Class B/C Soccer
- Caribou: Owen Corrigan, Evan Durepo, Damarian Gagnon, Declan Miller, Dawson St. Pierre;
- Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, Will Morneault, Connor Voisine;
- Houlton: Brandon Barton, Mark Thidodeau:
- Presque Isle: Jackson Greaves, Brent Greenlaw, Dyllan Maple, Isaac Staples;
Boy's Class D Soccer
- Ashland: Chris McNeal, Zane Zarate;
- Central Aroostook: Trace Kinney, Jonathon McDonald;
- Easton: Chase Flewelling, Blake King, Zach Pelletier;
- East Grand: Nathan Frye;
- Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Graedon King, Bret Senal;
- Hodgdon: Hunter Duttweiler, Brody Little;
- Katahdin: Joshua Martin, Calvin Richardson;
- Madawaska: Isaac Beaulieu, Alex Querze, Josh Querze, Sam Thibeault;
- MSSM: Nikolias Theriault;
- Southern Aroostook: Ethan Collier, Trafton Russell;
- Van Buren: Ian Willis;
- Washburn: Garrett Plourde;
- Wisdom: Camden Pelletier, Landon Picard;
Girls Class B/C Soccer
- Caribou: Ainsley Caron, Brianna Levesque, Taylor St. Pierre;
- Fort Kent: Reese Doucette, Allie Fournier, Madelyn Martin, Emlyn Nadeau;
- Houlton: Keitonya Skepple, Mylee Sylvie;
- Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Addie Clairmont, Jayden Harvell, McKayla Guerrette, Olivia Locke;
Girls Class D Soccer
- Ashland: Isabella Ayotte, Layla Burby, Macy MacLean;
- Central Aroostook: Harleigh Allen, Lilly Burtt, Maggie Mahan, Julia Pierce;
- Easton: Chloe Lento;
- Fort Fairfield: Madison Bridges, Matty Devine, Skyler Oakes;
- Hodgdon: Ava Ezell, Gracie Little, Sydney Rockwell;
- Katahdin: Mickenzie Landry, Liz Lane, Emily McNally, Mia McNally;
- Madawaska: Ainsley Migneault, Payton Pelletier;
- MSSM: Elena Wirth;
- Southern Aroostook: Hope Curry, Olivia Ellingwood;
- Washburn: Isabelle Allen, Madelyn Johnston;
- Van Buren: Emily Lapierre;
- Wisdom Kamryn Clavette, Kelsie Daigle, Ava Lerman;
Boys Cross Country
- Caribou: Seth Dubay, Harrison Landes, Scott Stubbs, Tewolde Stewart, Jacob Violette,
- Ft. Kent: Quinn Michaud, Aiden Reardon
- Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Braden Drake, Malachi Witmer;
- MSSM: Ethan Young:
- Presque Isle: Paxton Darrell, Alex LeClair;
- Washburn: Isaac Sines;
Girls Cross Country
- Caribou: Maggie Bell;
- Fort Kent: Rowan Tanguay;
- Houlton/GHCA: Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson, Katie McQuarrie, Delayna Mincey, Andrea Ross;
- Presque Isle: Aleah Rideout, Taylor York;
- Washburn: Cassidy Pinette;
Golf
- Caribou: Brady Barnes, Luke Beidelman, Ty Hunter, Matt Pelletier;
- Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Michael Bruce, Graedon King, Brett Senal;
- Fort Kent:Tobias Naranja, Mason Pelletier;
- Hodgdon: John Gaddis, Wyatt Oliver, Joseph Scott, David Tuttle;
- Houlton: Jacob Bushey, Presley Goodwin, Brody Libby, Pat Marino, Beckett Peabody;
- Presque Isle: Ryan Blackstone, Logan Caron, Alice Korzekwa, Nick Lavigne, Ean Roy
