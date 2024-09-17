2024 Kebo Valley Swinging For Our Stars Golf Scramble to Benefit Special Olympics of Maine

Kebo Valley Golf Course in Bar Harbor is hosting their 1st Annual Swinging for Our Stars Golf Scramble to Benefit Special Olympics of Maine on Saturday, October 12th.

All proceeds will support athletes in Maine with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics of Maine.

The shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. with check-in and breakfast beginning at 7:45 a.m. Awards and raffles will take place at 2 p.m.

Team registration of $600 per foursome includes

Breakfast

Lunch

Event Day Contests

Raffle Entries

To register your team click HERE

There are a variety of Sponsorship Levels available including Lunch Sponsor, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Sponsors. Hole Sponsorships are available for $125.00 per hole. To learn more about the Sponsorships available click HERE