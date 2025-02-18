2025 Boys Class A State Track and Field Meet [RESULTS]

The 2025 Boys Class A State Track and Field Meet was held at the University of Southern Maine on Monday, February 18th.

Congratulations to Arnaud Sioho of South Portland who set a new State record in the Long Jump with a distance of 22-11.25 and a new State record in the Triple Jump with a distance of 48-06.25.

Here are the Team Results.

  • 1. Scarborough - 72
  • 2. Lewiston - 68
  • 3. Marshwood - 58
  • 4. South Portland - 56
  • 5. Portland - 46
  • 6. Falmouth - 40
  • 7. Bonny Eagle - 31
  • Tied 8. Windham and Gorham - 26
  • 10. Deering - 21
  • 11. Brunswick - 18
  • 12. Hampden Academy - 12.50
  • 13. Thornton Academy
  • 14. Mt. Ararat - 9.50
  • Tied 15. Cheverus and Messalonskee - 9
  • 17. Skowhegan - 8
  • 18. Edward Little - 7
  • 19. Noble - 6
  • Tied 20. Bangor and Sanford - 4
  • 22. Kennebunk - 3
  • 23. Brewer - 2

To see all the individual event results click HERE

