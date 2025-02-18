2025 Boys Class A State Track and Field Meet [RESULTS]
The 2025 Boys Class A State Track and Field Meet was held at the University of Southern Maine on Monday, February 18th.
Congratulations to Arnaud Sioho of South Portland who set a new State record in the Long Jump with a distance of 22-11.25 and a new State record in the Triple Jump with a distance of 48-06.25.
Here are the Team Results.
- 1. Scarborough - 72
- 2. Lewiston - 68
- 3. Marshwood - 58
- 4. South Portland - 56
- 5. Portland - 46
- 6. Falmouth - 40
- 7. Bonny Eagle - 31
- Tied 8. Windham and Gorham - 26
- 10. Deering - 21
- 11. Brunswick - 18
- 12. Hampden Academy - 12.50
- 13. Thornton Academy
- 14. Mt. Ararat - 9.50
- Tied 15. Cheverus and Messalonskee - 9
- 17. Skowhegan - 8
- 18. Edward Little - 7
- 19. Noble - 6
- Tied 20. Bangor and Sanford - 4
- 22. Kennebunk - 3
- 23. Brewer - 2
To see all the individual event results click HERE
