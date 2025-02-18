2025 Boys Class A State Track and Field Meet [RESULTS]

The 2025 Boys Class A State Track and Field Meet was held at the University of Southern Maine on Monday, February 18th.

Congratulations to Arnaud Sioho of South Portland who set a new State record in the Long Jump with a distance of 22-11.25 and a new State record in the Triple Jump with a distance of 48-06.25.

Here are the Team Results.

1. Scarborough - 72

2. Lewiston - 68

3. Marshwood - 58

4. South Portland - 56

5. Portland - 46

6. Falmouth - 40

7. Bonny Eagle - 31

Tied 8. Windham and Gorham - 26

10. Deering - 21

11. Brunswick - 18

12. Hampden Academy - 12.50

13. Thornton Academy

14. Mt. Ararat - 9.50

Tied 15. Cheverus and Messalonskee - 9

17. Skowhegan - 8

18. Edward Little - 7

19. Noble - 6

Tied 20. Bangor and Sanford - 4

22. Kennebunk - 3

23. Brewer - 2

To see all the individual event results click HERE

Get our free mobile app