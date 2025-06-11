Orono Boys and Bucksport Girls Win Class C Track & Field State Titles

The Orono Boys and Bucksport Girls Track and Field Teams won the Class C State Track & Field Titles at Messalonskee High School on June 10th.

It was the Bucksport Girl's 1st ever Class C State Track and Field Title.

Here are the Team Results

Girls Team Results

1. Bucksport 91

2. MCI 72.50

3. Orono 65

4. Houlton 58

5. Boothbay 49.42

6. Traip Academy 39

7. Lisbon 38.5

8. Madison 36

9. GSA 31

10. Winslow 28.42

11. Winthrop 23.42

12. Seacoast Christian 20

13. Mt. Abram 18.42

14. Piscataquis 18

15. Wells 16

16. Hall-Dale 15.42

T17. Maranacook, North Yarmouth Academy, Foxcroft Academy 14

20. Central 13.42

21. Mt. View 9

22. Washington Academy 8

23. St. Dominic 7

T24 Mountain Valley, Fort Kent 6

T26 Mattanawcook Academy, Bangor Christian 5

T28 Old Orchard Beach, Sacopee Valley

30 Dexter 3.42

31 Narraguagus 3

32 Penquis Valley 2

T 33 Searsport, Washburn and Carrabec 1

To see all the Girls individual event results click HERE

Special shoutout to

Haley Rose of Bucksport who won the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash!

Teanne Ewings of Houlton who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Easnadh Nobel To'olo of Orono who won the Pole Vault and Triple Jump

Angelina Boisvert of MCI who won the 100 Meter Hurdle and Shot Put.

Boys Team Results

1. Orono 125

2. GSA 87

3. Bangor Christian 48.50

4. Lisbon 44.50

5. Wells 40.50

6. Winslow 39

7. Winthrop 25

8. Mt. Abram 24

9. Dirigo 22

12. Bucksport 1850

13. Kents Hill 18

T14. Central, Narraguagus 16

T16 St. Dominic, Mountain Valley 15

18. Dexter 14.50

19. Carrabec 14

20. Houlton 13

T21 Mattanawcook Academy, Old Orchard Beach 12

23. Mt. View 11.50

T24 Boothbay, Monmouth Academy 10

25 Telstar 8

27 Washington Academy 7

28. North Yarmouth Academy 6

29. Isleboro 5.50

T30 Sumner, Traip Academy 5

32. Hall-Dale 4

33. Penquis Valley 3

34. Spruce Mountain 1.5

T35 MCI, Buckfield, Madison, Piscataquis 1

To see all the Boys individual event results click HERE

Special shoutout to

Rowan Gagne of GSA who won the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Ben Arsenault of Orono who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Hassan Hobbi of Winslow who won the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

