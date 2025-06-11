Orono Boys and Bucksport Girls Win Class C Track & Field State Titles
The Orono Boys and Bucksport Girls Track and Field Teams won the Class C State Track & Field Titles at Messalonskee High School on June 10th.
It was the Bucksport Girl's 1st ever Class C State Track and Field Title.
Here are the Team Results
Girls Team Results
- 1. Bucksport 91
- 2. MCI 72.50
- 3. Orono 65
- 4. Houlton 58
- 5. Boothbay 49.42
- 6. Traip Academy 39
- 7. Lisbon 38.5
- 8. Madison 36
- 9. GSA 31
- 10. Winslow 28.42
- 11. Winthrop 23.42
- 12. Seacoast Christian 20
- 13. Mt. Abram 18.42
- 14. Piscataquis 18
- 15. Wells 16
- 16. Hall-Dale 15.42
- T17. Maranacook, North Yarmouth Academy, Foxcroft Academy 14
- 20. Central 13.42
- 21. Mt. View 9
- 22. Washington Academy 8
- 23. St. Dominic 7
- T24 Mountain Valley, Fort Kent 6
- T26 Mattanawcook Academy, Bangor Christian 5
- T28 Old Orchard Beach, Sacopee Valley
- 30 Dexter 3.42
- 31 Narraguagus 3
- 32 Penquis Valley 2
- T 33 Searsport, Washburn and Carrabec 1
To see all the Girls individual event results click HERE
Special shoutout to
- Haley Rose of Bucksport who won the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash!
- Teanne Ewings of Houlton who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run
- Easnadh Nobel To'olo of Orono who won the Pole Vault and Triple Jump
- Angelina Boisvert of MCI who won the 100 Meter Hurdle and Shot Put.
Boys Team Results
- 1. Orono 125
- 2. GSA 87
- 3. Bangor Christian 48.50
- 4. Lisbon 44.50
- 5. Wells 40.50
- 6. Winslow 39
- 7. Winthrop 25
- 8. Mt. Abram 24
- 9. Dirigo 22
- 12. Bucksport 1850
- 13. Kents Hill 18
- T14. Central, Narraguagus 16
- T16 St. Dominic, Mountain Valley 15
- 18. Dexter 14.50
- 19. Carrabec 14
- 20. Houlton 13
- T21 Mattanawcook Academy, Old Orchard Beach 12
- 23. Mt. View 11.50
- T24 Boothbay, Monmouth Academy 10
- 25 Telstar 8
- 27 Washington Academy 7
- 28. North Yarmouth Academy 6
- 29. Isleboro 5.50
- T30 Sumner, Traip Academy 5
- 32. Hall-Dale 4
- 33. Penquis Valley 3
- 34. Spruce Mountain 1.5
- T35 MCI, Buckfield, Madison, Piscataquis 1
To see all the Boys individual event results click HERE
Special shoutout to
- Rowan Gagne of GSA who won the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash
- Ben Arsenault of Orono who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run
- Hassan Hobbi of Winslow who won the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles
