Orono Boys and Bucksport Girls Win Class C Track & Field State Titles

The Orono Boys and Bucksport Girls Track and Field Teams won the Class C State Track & Field Titles at Messalonskee High School on June 10th.

It was the Bucksport Girl's 1st ever Class C State Track and Field Title.

Here are the Team Results

Girls Team Results

  • 1. Bucksport 91
  • 2. MCI 72.50
  • 3. Orono 65
  • 4. Houlton 58
  • 5. Boothbay 49.42
  • 6. Traip Academy 39
  • 7. Lisbon 38.5
  • 8. Madison 36
  • 9. GSA 31
  • 10. Winslow 28.42
  • 11. Winthrop 23.42
  • 12. Seacoast Christian 20
  • 13. Mt. Abram 18.42
  • 14. Piscataquis 18
  • 15. Wells 16
  • 16. Hall-Dale 15.42
  • T17. Maranacook, North Yarmouth Academy, Foxcroft Academy 14
  • 20. Central 13.42
  • 21. Mt. View 9
  • 22. Washington Academy 8
  • 23. St. Dominic 7
  • T24 Mountain Valley, Fort Kent 6
  • T26 Mattanawcook Academy, Bangor Christian 5
  • T28 Old Orchard Beach, Sacopee Valley
  • 30 Dexter 3.42
  • 31 Narraguagus 3
  • 32 Penquis Valley 2
  • T 33 Searsport, Washburn and Carrabec 1

To see all the Girls individual event results click HERE

Special shoutout to

  • Haley Rose of Bucksport who won the 100 Meter Dash,  200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash!
  • Teanne Ewings of Houlton who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run
  • Easnadh Nobel To'olo of Orono who won the Pole Vault and Triple Jump
  • Angelina Boisvert of MCI who won the 100 Meter Hurdle and Shot Put.

Boys Team Results

  • 1. Orono 125
  • 2. GSA 87
  • 3. Bangor Christian 48.50
  • 4. Lisbon 44.50
  • 5. Wells 40.50
  • 6. Winslow 39
  • 7. Winthrop 25
  • 8. Mt. Abram 24
  • 9. Dirigo 22
  • 12. Bucksport 1850
  • 13. Kents Hill 18
  • T14. Central, Narraguagus 16
  • T16 St. Dominic, Mountain Valley 15
  • 18. Dexter 14.50
  • 19. Carrabec 14
  • 20. Houlton 13
  • T21 Mattanawcook Academy, Old Orchard Beach 12
  • 23. Mt. View 11.50
  • T24 Boothbay, Monmouth Academy 10
  • 25 Telstar 8
  • 27 Washington Academy 7
  • 28. North Yarmouth Academy 6
  • 29. Isleboro 5.50
  • T30 Sumner, Traip Academy 5
  • 32. Hall-Dale 4
  • 33. Penquis Valley 3
  • 34. Spruce Mountain 1.5
  • T35 MCI, Buckfield, Madison, Piscataquis 1

To see all the Boys individual event results click HERE

Special shoutout to

  • Rowan Gagne of GSA who won the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash
  • Ben Arsenault of Orono who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run
  • Hassan Hobbi of Winslow who won the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles
