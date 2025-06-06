State Track & Field Championships Rescheduled
Because of the threat of Statewide thunderstorms, the Class A, Class B and Class C State Outdoor Track & Field Championships have been postponed from Saturday, June 7th to Tuesday, June 10th.
The locations have changed, and the Championships will now be held at
Class A Lewiston High School 2:00pm
Class B MDI High School 2:00pm
Class C Messalonskee High School 3:00pm
Best of luck to everyone competing!
Get our free mobile app
There are 15 Maine Foods Every Mainer Needs to Try At Least Once
If there are any foods on this list that you've never tried even once, I'm not sure you can call yourself a true Mainer.
Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell