State Track & Field Championships Rescheduled

State Track &#038; Field Championships Rescheduled

Photo Chris Popper

Because of the threat of Statewide thunderstorms, the Class A, Class B and Class C State Outdoor Track & Field Championships have been postponed from Saturday, June 7th to Tuesday, June 10th.

The locations have changed, and the Championships will now be held at

Class A               Lewiston High School                            2:00pm

Class B               MDI High School                                   2:00pm

Class C              Messalonskee High School                   3:00pm

 

Best of luck to everyone competing!

