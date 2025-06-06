State Track & Field Championships Rescheduled

Because of the threat of Statewide thunderstorms, the Class A, Class B and Class C State Outdoor Track & Field Championships have been postponed from Saturday, June 7th to Tuesday, June 10th.

The locations have changed, and the Championships will now be held at

Class A Lewiston High School 2:00pm

Class B MDI High School 2:00pm

Class C Messalonskee High School 3:00pm

Best of luck to everyone competing!

