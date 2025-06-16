KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Large School and Small School Girls and Boys Outdoor Track &#038; Field Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Large School and Small School Girls and Boys Outdoor Track & Field Teams

Augustas Cetkauskas

Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) All-Conference and All-Academic Large School and Small School Girls and Boys Outdoor Track & Field Teams. Congratulations to all!

(Note - If there are any spelling errors, please email Chris Popper and we will get them corrected ASAP)

KVAC Large School Boys Track and Field All Conference Team
  
First Team  
AthleteSchool
Sebastian MartiniBrunswick
Ethan PattersonBrunswick
Jansen WeaverBrunswick
Max StadnickiBrunswick
Josia KatroliLewiston
Enzo GiampaoloLewiston
Fernando KeleLewiston
Josue LuisLewiston
Osman MohamedLewiston
Ryker SilvaLewiston
Pierce CoughlinMessalonskee
Ian BrittMt Ararat
Bryce HoldenMt Ararat
Dylan TrockmanMt Ararat
Marshall FlynnMt Ararat
Randall LaGrangeMt Ararat
Eli BurtMt Ararat
Second Team  
AthleteSchool
Isaiah SabeanCony
Levi GradyCony
Judah BickfordCony
Jackson VeilleuxCony
Malik Hall JrEdward Little
Thomas LeBlancEdward Little
Ian PoulinGardiner
Ritangel SilvaLewiston
Basilio MpakaLewiston
Claude LukusaLewiston
David FranciscoLewiston
Cameron HarrisLewiston
Christopher ShawMessalonskee
Avery O'ConnorMt Ararat
Declan KellyMt Ararat
Elliott MerrillMt Ararat
Abel LajoieMt Ararat
Jacob SteinerNokomis
Thomas HebertSkowhegan
Keegan McKennaSkowhegan
Boys Large School Coaching Staff of the Year: Lewiston
Boys Don Matheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award- Ryker Paradis Lewiston
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award- Enzo Giampaolo, Ritangel Silva Lewiston
Boys Athlete of The Meet: Josiah Katroli Lewiston
KVAC Large School Boys Track and Field All Academic
  
First NameLast NameHigh School
AidanBurgessBrewer High School
MatthewGonzalesBrewer High School
EthanLeavittBrewer High School
BamiDeleOdeleyeBrewer High School
ReeseSmithBrewer High School
TrevorCampbellBrunswick
SamCashmanBrunswick
GabrielEatonBrunswick
JonathanKoehlerBrunswick
FinLeoBrunswick
MaxwellStadnickiBrunswick
MarshallWallBrunswick
HunterBeveridgeCamden Hills
IainLarsen-LeavinsCamden Hills
AlexanderMcCaffertyCamden Hills
DavidStephensonCamden Hills
LucaHardyCony
LukeLajoieCony
AmielSookmaCony
JacksonVeilleuxCony
EthanVoseCony
GavinAndersonEdward Little High School
GiacomoBeanEdward Little High School
ZackGarryEdward Little High School
JosephLeBlancEdward Little High School
FranckTshibambaEdward Little High School
PeytonCatesHampden Academy
DylanCourtneyHampden Academy
AidenKochendoerferHampden Academy
BenjaminMlynskiHampden Academy
CaseyNelsonHampden Academy
GarrettNeweyHampden Academy
GabrielFairbrotherLawrence High School
MatthewMenchenLawrence High School
NoahYoungLawrence High School
RykerParadisLewiston HS
BeckettCoteMessalonskee High School
PierceCoughlinMessalonskee High School
WilliamDudleyMessalonskee High School
AustinJonesMessalonskee High School
ZacharyLeHayMessalonskee High School
AnthonyPickellMessalonskee High School
JosephSardanoMessalonskee High School
ChristopherShawMessalonskee High School
EliBurtMt. Ararat
DanielMadsenMt. Ararat
WillStewartMt. Ararat
DylanTrockmanMt. Ararat
BradyYazwinskiMt. Ararat
ColinDrakeMt. Blue
ElijahHoeftMt. Blue
HenriMcCourtMt. Blue
WilliamKasperekOxford Hills
HunterWormwoodOxford Hills
KaesonHightSkowhegan
AidenMcKennaSkowhegan
KVAC Small School Boys Track and Field All Conference Team
  
First Team  
NameSchool
Alex BenjaminBelfast
Lucas NewsomBelfast
Tristan HughesBelfast
Zachary DuffelmeyerBelfast
Miles TolliverBelfast
Perrin HathawayBelfast
Ashton BaileyErskine
Connor MayoLawrence
Seroghza BezhenarLeavitt
Stephen PierreLeavitt
Phineas ScherrerLeavitt
Abraham GuilfordLincoln
Andrea BrugnoliLincoln
Bear GrandyLincoln
Forest StorerLincoln
Jordan AndersonLincoln
Charlie ThelenMorse
Jackson MurrayMorse
Levi RiggsMorse
Cooper TardiffWaterville
Charley FleesWaterville
Owen Beale TateWaterville
Hunter WillettWaterville
Small Schools Boys Second Team
  
AthleteSchool
Minh HaBelfast
Miles SagaasBelfast
Adam RobsonBelfast
Luke BlairErskine
Angelo ToscanoLeavitt
Owen CardLincoln
Peter ThelanderLincoln
Scott MartinMCI
Wyatt SmithMorse
Otto HiblMorse
Jack BruneMorse
Evan RushMedomak
Grady PeaseMedomak
Jeff FleesWaterville
Hassan HobbiWinslow
Rory Barry-SpauldingWinslow
Renton O'TooleWinslow
Eliott SteppWinslow
Boys Small School Coaching Staff of the Year: Leavitt
Boys Don Matheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Abraham Guilford
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Levi Riggs
Boys Athlete of The Meet: Stephen Pierre Leavitt
KVAC Small School Boys Track and Field All Academic
  
First NameLast NameHigh School
TristanHughesBelfast
AldenLeonardBelfast
LucasNewsomBelfast
BradyDesmondErskine Academy
LucasFarringtonErskine Academy
OwenLucierErskine Academy
CarterRauErskine Academy
KyleScottErskine Academy
LandonAasenLeavitt
DaneCabralLeavitt
TreyDehetreLeavitt
WadeDesrosiersLeavitt
RyanGattiLeavitt
NoahGibbsLeavitt
BrockPoulinLeavitt
KaidenTabetLeavitt
JaceVelozoLeavitt
AndreaBrugnoliLincoln Academy
ArsenMikaelyanLincoln Academy
SamuelGerrieMaine Central Institute
OscarKereseyMaine Central Institute
AtticusBlueMedomak Valley
JackBruneMorse High School
DeclanWrightMorse High School
OwenPostOceanside High School
EthanMcCaslinWinslow
MaximilianSpicerWinslow
KVAC Large School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
Large School Girls First Team
  
AthleteSchool
Lacey DinsmoreBrunswick
Elliette MusicaBrunswick
Lexi MorinBrunswick
Lisi PalmerBrunswick
Kayla MonahanBrunswick
Nieve LoganBrunswick
Lacey PaleseBrunswick
Isabella AndersonCamden Hills
Loralie GradyCony
Addison PelletierCony
Anabelle OrthCony
Morgan FitchthornCony
Kiara BushmanEdward Little
Amiya PowellEdward Little
Jazlynn BarilEdward Little
Aaliyah IffihEdward Little
Natalie GrantGardiner
Jenni FlynnLewiston
Carly SatterfieldMt Ararat
Karoline GonzalesMt Blue
Cassidy HardyMt Blue
Grace MayoSkowhegan
Large School Girls Second Team
  
AthleteSchool
Fiona HallettBrunswick
Elsa ReynoldsBrunswick
Felicity JacksonBrunswick
Kelsie MurrayMessalonskee
Sarah MiddletonMt Ararat
Amia KennedyMt Ararat
Ellie DouglasMt Ararat
Kaylin VanDeventerNokomis
Ella PelletierOxford Hills
Makaya MolleySkowhegan
Charlotte CroweMt Ararat
Jemma HoldenMt Ararat
Lila MussomeliMt Ararat
Ashlyn ThibeaultMt Ararat
Morgan TupperSkowhegan
McKaela McLaughlinSkowhegan
Allee GoodrichSkowhegan
Stefanie TuffourLewiston
Asha HassanLewiston
Victoria MpakaLewiston
Girls Large School Coaching Staff of the Year: Brunswick
Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award- Kelsie Murray Messalonskee
Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award- Elliette Musica
Girls Athlete of the Meet: Cassidy Hardy Mt Ararat
KVAC Large School Girls Track and Field All Academic
  
First NameLast NameHigh School
KiraDuffyBrewer High School
DevinHorrBrewer High School
GabrielleRobertsBrewer High School
LaurenVanidestineBrewer High School
NadineAlbaughBrunswick
EleanorGilmanBrunswick
FelicityJacksonBrunswick
MayaKoerber-MarxBrunswick
RosaMcCauslandBrunswick
KaylaMonahanBruswick
IsabellaAndersonCamden Hills
KorsenLandfairCamden Hills
MaggieMetzlerCamden Hills
CassieMiddletonCamden Hills
MadelineTohanczynCamden Hills
RoseTohanczynCamden Hills
CarolineHendicksonCony
LillianaChoateCony
AbigailClarkCony
TennyDenzoCony
MorganFichthornCony
LoralieGradyCony
TheaKannarisCony
AnabelleOrthCony
KiaraBushman
Edward Little High School
AzareyaMay
Edward Little High School
MaggieAllenHampden Academy
NataliaCharlesHampden Academy
SophieCloughHampden Academy
EmilyKneserHampden Academy
CamineaLaymanHampden Academy
RachelleMelansonHampden Academy
OliviaSharpeHampden Academy
AllisonShawHampden Academy
PaigeGoodwinLawrence High School
ZoeHutchinsLawrence High School
MykennaMartinLawrence High School
KaylieSmithLawrence High School
LexiSmithLawrence High School
JenniFlynnLewiston HS
VictoriaMpakaLewiston HS
AnnieSpurrLewiston HS
BrynneBarron
Messalonskee High School
GabrielleColfer
Messalonskee High School
AdrianaKatz
Messalonskee High School
AshleyLeach
Messalonskee High School
GabriellePoulin
Messalonskee High School
HannahGarrepyMt. Ararat
JosyHollenbachMt. Ararat
CarlySatterfieldMt. Ararat
AbigailSullivanMt. Ararat
EleanorYoungMt. Ararat
AdelineColelloMt. Blue
CassidyHardyMt. Blue
AstridJonesMt. Blue
EleanorMcCourtMt. Blue
NataleeOrrMt. Blue
DevonTannerMt. Blue
BrielleTinkerMt. Blue
DanielaDobiasovaNokomis
KaylinVanDeventerNokomis
LarenHewsonOxford Hills
EllaPelletierOxford Hills
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
   
First Team   
AthleteSchool
Sovie RauErskine
Zoe HutchinsLawrence
Izzy GatesLeavitt
Delia SaftLincoln
Mercy BuchwalderLincoln
Angelina BoisvertMCI
Gabrielle FinelliMCI
Scarlett FlintMedomak Valley
Caroline LuchiesMorse
Frida WrightMorse
Isabel ChabotMorse
Shealyn BrochuMorse
Anabelle GerowMorse
Alyson WendtMorse
Autumn PerryMorse
Delia MurrayMorse
Claire CliffordMorse
Sienna GeretzOceanside
Reese NovickaOceanside
Lorelei ParentOceanside
Laiken ParentOceanside
Tealah WardWinslow
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
   
Second Team   
AthleteSchool
Allison HooperBelfast
Paige GoodwinLawrence
Alexandria YoungLawrence
Carina CastagnaLeavitt
Haley MarstonLeavitt
Olivea MillerLeavitt
Maggie ThompsonLincoln
Chloe AndersonLincoln
Issabella SpellMCI
Norah JamisonMCI
Amber PendletonMedomak Valley
Ava CollamoreMedomak Valley
Haylee ChandlerMedomak Valley
Kaylee CollamoreMedomak Valley
Girls Small School Coaching Staff of the Year: Leavitt
Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Sadie Pierce Erskine Academy
Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Sovie Rau- Erskine Academy
Girls Athlete of the Meet: Shealyn Brochu - Morse High School
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Academic
   
First NameLast NameHigh School
AllisonHooperBelfast
EstellaSpragueBelfast
ChloeFrenchErskine Academy
JadeMcCollettErskine Academy
SadiePierceErskine Academy
TessaBlaisLeavitt
AmayaBubierLeavitt
IzzyGatesLeavitt
MichaelaHarringtonLeavitt
AnnistonJonesLeavitt
OliveaMillerLeavitt
HeatherMousseauLeavitt
AshleyRoyLeavitt
MollySealyLeavitt
AbbieSimpsonLeavitt
SophiaVitoLeavitt
AizhanaZhalpanovaLeavitt
DylanBurmeisterLincoln Academy
EmmaCastoniaLincoln Academy
LucyFowlerLincoln Academy
LillyRosaLincoln Academy
GraceCunninghamMaine Central Institute
LillyKimMaine Central Institute
HyewonNoMaine Central Institute
CeliaStinsonMaine Central Institute
AmberPendletonMedomak Valley
IlsaPetrakMount View
AriannaBradeenMount View
RileyBryantMount View
VictoriaEdwardsOceanside High School
SiennaGeretzOceanside High School
HallyeKingOceanside High School
AlaynaMarchessaultOceanside High School
ReeseNovickaOceanside High School
GretaLimbergerWaterville
KyriMeakWinslow
TealahWardWinslow
