KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Large School and Small School Girls and Boys Outdoor Track & Field Teams

Just south of Moosehead Lake lies a memorial that some may not know about. The memorial is a short hike in, right on the southern slope of Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.





The memorial is the crash site of a B-52 Stratofortress that went down on a training mission in 1963.





The site is now a popular hiking destination for folks to learn of its history and to pay respect to the seven men who lost their lives that fateful day.





A thank you to Erin from Norway, who took these very powerful images of the site, and allowing us to tell the story through her work.