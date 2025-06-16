KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Large School and Small School Girls and Boys Outdoor Track & Field Teams
Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) All-Conference and All-Academic Large School and Small School Girls and Boys Outdoor Track & Field Teams. Congratulations to all!
(Note - If there are any spelling errors, please email Chris Popper and we will get them corrected ASAP)
KVAC Large School Boys Track and Field All Conference Team
|First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Sebastian Martini
|Brunswick
|Ethan Patterson
|Brunswick
|Jansen Weaver
|Brunswick
|Max Stadnicki
|Brunswick
|Josia Katroli
|Lewiston
|Enzo Giampaolo
|Lewiston
|Fernando Kele
|Lewiston
|Josue Luis
|Lewiston
|Osman Mohamed
|Lewiston
|Ryker Silva
|Lewiston
|Pierce Coughlin
|Messalonskee
|Ian Britt
|Mt Ararat
|Bryce Holden
|Mt Ararat
|Dylan Trockman
|Mt Ararat
|Marshall Flynn
|Mt Ararat
|Randall LaGrange
|Mt Ararat
|Eli Burt
|Mt Ararat
|Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Isaiah Sabean
|Cony
|Levi Grady
|Cony
|Judah Bickford
|Cony
|Jackson Veilleux
|Cony
|Malik Hall Jr
|Edward Little
|Thomas LeBlanc
|Edward Little
|Ian Poulin
|Gardiner
|Ritangel Silva
|Lewiston
|Basilio Mpaka
|Lewiston
|Claude Lukusa
|Lewiston
|David Francisco
|Lewiston
|Cameron Harris
|Lewiston
|Christopher Shaw
|Messalonskee
|Avery O'Connor
|Mt Ararat
|Declan Kelly
|Mt Ararat
|Elliott Merrill
|Mt Ararat
|Abel Lajoie
|Mt Ararat
|Jacob Steiner
|Nokomis
|Thomas Hebert
|Skowhegan
|Keegan McKenna
|Skowhegan
Boys Large School Coaching Staff of the Year: Lewiston
Boys Don Matheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award- Ryker Paradis Lewiston
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award- Enzo Giampaolo, Ritangel Silva Lewiston
Boys Athlete of The Meet: Josiah Katroli Lewiston
KVAC Large School Boys Track and Field All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Aidan
|Burgess
|Brewer High School
|Matthew
|Gonzales
|Brewer High School
|Ethan
|Leavitt
|Brewer High School
|BamiDele
|Odeleye
|Brewer High School
|Reese
|Smith
|Brewer High School
|Trevor
|Campbell
|Brunswick
|Sam
|Cashman
|Brunswick
|Gabriel
|Eaton
|Brunswick
|Jonathan
|Koehler
|Brunswick
|Fin
|Leo
|Brunswick
|Maxwell
|Stadnicki
|Brunswick
|Marshall
|Wall
|Brunswick
|Hunter
|Beveridge
|Camden Hills
|Iain
|Larsen-Leavins
|Camden Hills
|Alexander
|McCafferty
|Camden Hills
|David
|Stephenson
|Camden Hills
|Luca
|Hardy
|Cony
|Luke
|Lajoie
|Cony
|Amiel
|Sookma
|Cony
|Jackson
|Veilleux
|Cony
|Ethan
|Vose
|Cony
|Gavin
|Anderson
|Edward Little High School
|Giacomo
|Bean
|Edward Little High School
|Zack
|Garry
|Edward Little High School
|Joseph
|LeBlanc
|Edward Little High School
|Franck
|Tshibamba
|Edward Little High School
|Peyton
|Cates
|Hampden Academy
|Dylan
|Courtney
|Hampden Academy
|Aiden
|Kochendoerfer
|Hampden Academy
|Benjamin
|Mlynski
|Hampden Academy
|Casey
|Nelson
|Hampden Academy
|Garrett
|Newey
|Hampden Academy
|Gabriel
|Fairbrother
|Lawrence High School
|Matthew
|Menchen
|Lawrence High School
|Noah
|Young
|Lawrence High School
|Ryker
|Paradis
|Lewiston HS
|Beckett
|Cote
|Messalonskee High School
|Pierce
|Coughlin
|Messalonskee High School
|William
|Dudley
|Messalonskee High School
|Austin
|Jones
|Messalonskee High School
|Zachary
|LeHay
|Messalonskee High School
|Anthony
|Pickell
|Messalonskee High School
|Joseph
|Sardano
|Messalonskee High School
|Christopher
|Shaw
|Messalonskee High School
|Eli
|Burt
|Mt. Ararat
|Daniel
|Madsen
|Mt. Ararat
|Will
|Stewart
|Mt. Ararat
|Dylan
|Trockman
|Mt. Ararat
|Brady
|Yazwinski
|Mt. Ararat
|Colin
|Drake
|Mt. Blue
|Elijah
|Hoeft
|Mt. Blue
|Henri
|McCourt
|Mt. Blue
|William
|Kasperek
|Oxford Hills
|Hunter
|Wormwood
|Oxford Hills
|Kaeson
|Hight
|Skowhegan
|Aiden
|McKenna
|Skowhegan
KVAC Small School Boys Track and Field All Conference Team
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Alex Benjamin
|Belfast
|Lucas Newsom
|Belfast
|Tristan Hughes
|Belfast
|Zachary Duffelmeyer
|Belfast
|Miles Tolliver
|Belfast
|Perrin Hathaway
|Belfast
|Ashton Bailey
|Erskine
|Connor Mayo
|Lawrence
|Seroghza Bezhenar
|Leavitt
|Stephen Pierre
|Leavitt
|Phineas Scherrer
|Leavitt
|Abraham Guilford
|Lincoln
|Andrea Brugnoli
|Lincoln
|Bear Grandy
|Lincoln
|Forest Storer
|Lincoln
|Jordan Anderson
|Lincoln
|Charlie Thelen
|Morse
|Jackson Murray
|Morse
|Levi Riggs
|Morse
|Cooper Tardiff
|Waterville
|Charley Flees
|Waterville
|Owen Beale Tate
|Waterville
|Hunter Willett
|Waterville
Small Schools Boys Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Minh Ha
|Belfast
|Miles Sagaas
|Belfast
|Adam Robson
|Belfast
|Luke Blair
|Erskine
|Angelo Toscano
|Leavitt
|Owen Card
|Lincoln
|Peter Thelander
|Lincoln
|Scott Martin
|MCI
|Wyatt Smith
|Morse
|Otto Hibl
|Morse
|Jack Brune
|Morse
|Evan Rush
|Medomak
|Grady Pease
|Medomak
|Jeff Flees
|Waterville
|Hassan Hobbi
|Winslow
|Rory Barry-Spaulding
|Winslow
|Renton O'Toole
|Winslow
|Eliott Stepp
|Winslow
Boys Small School Coaching Staff of the Year: Leavitt
Boys Don Matheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Abraham Guilford
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Levi Riggs
Boys Athlete of The Meet: Stephen Pierre Leavitt
KVAC Small School Boys Track and Field All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Tristan
|Hughes
|Belfast
|Alden
|Leonard
|Belfast
|Lucas
|Newsom
|Belfast
|Brady
|Desmond
|Erskine Academy
|Lucas
|Farrington
|Erskine Academy
|Owen
|Lucier
|Erskine Academy
|Carter
|Rau
|Erskine Academy
|Kyle
|Scott
|Erskine Academy
|Landon
|Aasen
|Leavitt
|Dane
|Cabral
|Leavitt
|Trey
|Dehetre
|Leavitt
|Wade
|Desrosiers
|Leavitt
|Ryan
|Gatti
|Leavitt
|Noah
|Gibbs
|Leavitt
|Brock
|Poulin
|Leavitt
|Kaiden
|Tabet
|Leavitt
|Jace
|Velozo
|Leavitt
|Andrea
|Brugnoli
|Lincoln Academy
|Arsen
|Mikaelyan
|Lincoln Academy
|Samuel
|Gerrie
|Maine Central Institute
|Oscar
|Keresey
|Maine Central Institute
|Atticus
|Blue
|Medomak Valley
|Jack
|Brune
|Morse High School
|Declan
|Wright
|Morse High School
|Owen
|Post
|Oceanside High School
|Ethan
|McCaslin
|Winslow
|Maximilian
|Spicer
|Winslow
KVAC Large School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
Large School Girls First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Lacey Dinsmore
|Brunswick
|Elliette Musica
|Brunswick
|Lexi Morin
|Brunswick
|Lisi Palmer
|Brunswick
|Kayla Monahan
|Brunswick
|Nieve Logan
|Brunswick
|Lacey Palese
|Brunswick
|Isabella Anderson
|Camden Hills
|Loralie Grady
|Cony
|Addison Pelletier
|Cony
|Anabelle Orth
|Cony
|Morgan Fitchthorn
|Cony
|Kiara Bushman
|Edward Little
|Amiya Powell
|Edward Little
|Jazlynn Baril
|Edward Little
|Aaliyah Iffih
|Edward Little
|Natalie Grant
|Gardiner
|Jenni Flynn
|Lewiston
|Carly Satterfield
|Mt Ararat
|Karoline Gonzales
|Mt Blue
|Cassidy Hardy
|Mt Blue
|Grace Mayo
|Skowhegan
Large School Girls Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Fiona Hallett
|Brunswick
|Elsa Reynolds
|Brunswick
|Felicity Jackson
|Brunswick
|Kelsie Murray
|Messalonskee
|Sarah Middleton
|Mt Ararat
|Amia Kennedy
|Mt Ararat
|Ellie Douglas
|Mt Ararat
|Kaylin VanDeventer
|Nokomis
|Ella Pelletier
|Oxford Hills
|Makaya Molley
|Skowhegan
|Charlotte Crowe
|Mt Ararat
|Jemma Holden
|Mt Ararat
|Lila Mussomeli
|Mt Ararat
|Ashlyn Thibeault
|Mt Ararat
|Morgan Tupper
|Skowhegan
|McKaela McLaughlin
|Skowhegan
|Allee Goodrich
|Skowhegan
|Stefanie Tuffour
|Lewiston
|Asha Hassan
|Lewiston
|Victoria Mpaka
|Lewiston
Girls Large School Coaching Staff of the Year: Brunswick
Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award- Kelsie Murray Messalonskee
Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award- Elliette Musica
Girls Athlete of the Meet: Cassidy Hardy Mt Ararat
KVAC Large School Girls Track and Field All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Kira
|Duffy
|Brewer High School
|Devin
|Horr
|Brewer High School
|Gabrielle
|Roberts
|Brewer High School
|Lauren
|Vanidestine
|Brewer High School
|Nadine
|Albaugh
|Brunswick
|Eleanor
|Gilman
|Brunswick
|Felicity
|Jackson
|Brunswick
|Maya
|Koerber-Marx
|Brunswick
|Rosa
|McCausland
|Brunswick
|Kayla
|Monahan
|Bruswick
|Isabella
|Anderson
|Camden Hills
|Korsen
|Landfair
|Camden Hills
|Maggie
|Metzler
|Camden Hills
|Cassie
|Middleton
|Camden Hills
|Madeline
|Tohanczyn
|Camden Hills
|Rose
|Tohanczyn
|Camden Hills
|Caroline
|Hendickson
|Cony
|Lilliana
|Choate
|Cony
|Abigail
|Clark
|Cony
|Tenny
|Denzo
|Cony
|Morgan
|Fichthorn
|Cony
|Loralie
|Grady
|Cony
|Thea
|Kannaris
|Cony
|Anabelle
|Orth
|Cony
|Kiara
|Bushman
Edward Little High School
|Azareya
|May
Edward Little High School
|Maggie
|Allen
|Hampden Academy
|Natalia
|Charles
|Hampden Academy
|Sophie
|Clough
|Hampden Academy
|Emily
|Kneser
|Hampden Academy
|Caminea
|Layman
|Hampden Academy
|Rachelle
|Melanson
|Hampden Academy
|Olivia
|Sharpe
|Hampden Academy
|Allison
|Shaw
|Hampden Academy
|Paige
|Goodwin
|Lawrence High School
|Zoe
|Hutchins
|Lawrence High School
|Mykenna
|Martin
|Lawrence High School
|Kaylie
|Smith
|Lawrence High School
|Lexi
|Smith
|Lawrence High School
|Jenni
|Flynn
|Lewiston HS
|Victoria
|Mpaka
|Lewiston HS
|Annie
|Spurr
|Lewiston HS
|Brynne
|Barron
Messalonskee High School
|Gabrielle
|Colfer
Messalonskee High School
|Adriana
|Katz
Messalonskee High School
|Ashley
|Leach
Messalonskee High School
|Gabrielle
|Poulin
Messalonskee High School
|Hannah
|Garrepy
|Mt. Ararat
|Josy
|Hollenbach
|Mt. Ararat
|Carly
|Satterfield
|Mt. Ararat
|Abigail
|Sullivan
|Mt. Ararat
|Eleanor
|Young
|Mt. Ararat
|Adeline
|Colello
|Mt. Blue
|Cassidy
|Hardy
|Mt. Blue
|Astrid
|Jones
|Mt. Blue
|Eleanor
|McCourt
|Mt. Blue
|Natalee
|Orr
|Mt. Blue
|Devon
|Tanner
|Mt. Blue
|Brielle
|Tinker
|Mt. Blue
|Daniela
|Dobiasova
|Nokomis
|Kaylin
|VanDeventer
|Nokomis
|Laren
|Hewson
|Oxford Hills
|Ella
|Pelletier
|Oxford Hills
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
|First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Sovie Rau
|Erskine
|Zoe Hutchins
|Lawrence
|Izzy Gates
|Leavitt
|Delia Saft
|Lincoln
|Mercy Buchwalder
|Lincoln
|Angelina Boisvert
|MCI
|Gabrielle Finelli
|MCI
|Scarlett Flint
|Medomak Valley
|Caroline Luchies
|Morse
|Frida Wright
|Morse
|Isabel Chabot
|Morse
|Shealyn Brochu
|Morse
|Anabelle Gerow
|Morse
|Alyson Wendt
|Morse
|Autumn Perry
|Morse
|Delia Murray
|Morse
|Claire Clifford
|Morse
|Sienna Geretz
|Oceanside
|Reese Novicka
|Oceanside
|Lorelei Parent
|Oceanside
|Laiken Parent
|Oceanside
|Tealah Ward
|Winslow
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Conference Team
|Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Allison Hooper
|Belfast
|Paige Goodwin
|Lawrence
|Alexandria Young
|Lawrence
|Carina Castagna
|Leavitt
|Haley Marston
|Leavitt
|Olivea Miller
|Leavitt
|Maggie Thompson
|Lincoln
|Chloe Anderson
|Lincoln
|Issabella Spell
|MCI
|Norah Jamison
|MCI
|Amber Pendleton
|Medomak Valley
|Ava Collamore
|Medomak Valley
|Haylee Chandler
|Medomak Valley
|Kaylee Collamore
|Medomak Valley
Girls Small School Coaching Staff of the Year: Leavitt
Girls Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Sadie Pierce Erskine Academy
Girls Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Sovie Rau- Erskine Academy
Girls Athlete of the Meet: Shealyn Brochu - Morse High School
KVAC Small School Girls Track and Field All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Allison
|Hooper
|Belfast
|Estella
|Sprague
|Belfast
|Chloe
|French
|Erskine Academy
|Jade
|McCollett
|Erskine Academy
|Sadie
|Pierce
|Erskine Academy
|Tessa
|Blais
|Leavitt
|Amaya
|Bubier
|Leavitt
|Izzy
|Gates
|Leavitt
|Michaela
|Harrington
|Leavitt
|Anniston
|Jones
|Leavitt
|Olivea
|Miller
|Leavitt
|Heather
|Mousseau
|Leavitt
|Ashley
|Roy
|Leavitt
|Molly
|Sealy
|Leavitt
|Abbie
|Simpson
|Leavitt
|Sophia
|Vito
|Leavitt
|Aizhana
|Zhalpanova
|Leavitt
|Dylan
|Burmeister
|Lincoln Academy
|Emma
|Castonia
|Lincoln Academy
|Lucy
|Fowler
|Lincoln Academy
|Lilly
|Rosa
|Lincoln Academy
|Grace
|Cunningham
|Maine Central Institute
|Lilly
|Kim
|Maine Central Institute
|Hyewon
|No
|Maine Central Institute
|Celia
|Stinson
|Maine Central Institute
|Amber
|Pendleton
|Medomak Valley
|Ilsa
|Petrak
|Mount View
|Arianna
|Bradeen
|Mount View
|Riley
|Bryant
|Mount View
|Victoria
|Edwards
|Oceanside High School
|Sienna
|Geretz
|Oceanside High School
|Hallye
|King
|Oceanside High School
|Alayna
|Marchessault
|Oceanside High School
|Reese
|Novicka
|Oceanside High School
|Greta
|Limberger
|Waterville
|Kyri
|Meak
|Winslow
|Tealah
|Ward
|Winslow
Get our free mobile app
The B-52 Memorial Site of Maine's Elephant Mountain
Just south of Moosehead Lake lies a memorial that some may not know about. The memorial is a short hike in, right on the southern slope of Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.
The memorial is the crash site of a B-52 Stratofortress that went down on a training mission in 1963.
The site is now a popular hiking destination for folks to learn of its history and to pay respect to the seven men who lost their lives that fateful day.
A thank you to Erin from Norway, who took these very powerful images of the site, and allowing us to tell the story through her work.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka