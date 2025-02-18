2025 Maine State Class B Boys Track and Field Meet [RESULTS]
The 2025 Boys Class B State Track and Field Meet was held at Bates College on Monday, February 18th.
Here are the Team Results
- 1. Greely - 91
- Tied 2. York and Fryeburg Academy - 38
- 4. Orono - 34
- 5. Lake Region - 30
- 6. Leavitt - 29.50
- 7. MCI - 28
- 8. Old Town - 21
- Tied 9. Winslow, Lincoln Academy, Cony, GSA - 20
- 13. Yarmouth - 19
- 14. Morse - 15
- Tied 15. St. Dominic and John Bapst - 14
- 17. Foxcroft Academy 13
- Tied 18. Ellsworth and Hermon - 11
- 20. Mountain Valley - 8
- Tied 21. Nokomis and Poland - 7
- 23. Medomak Valley - 6
- Tied 24. Gray-New Gloucester, Cape Elizabeth and Freeport - 5
- 27. Central - 4
- Tied 28 - Gardiner and Erskine Academy - 3
- Tied 30 - Oceanside and Bangor Christian - 2
- 32. Bucksport - 1.50
- 33. Sumner - 1
To see the individual event results CLICK HERE
