2025 Ticket TV Awards [PHOTOS]
The 2025 Ticket TV Awards Show was held at Hero's Sport Grill and Entertainment Center on Monday, June 23rd and live-streamed on Ticket TV.
Presenting were Jim Churchill and Brian Sullivan
and Mark Paulette and Greg Hirsch
Here are the winners and nominees.
High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year
- Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth
- Kal Laslie - Ellsworth
- Oscar Martinez - John Bapst
- Jay Tweedie - Orono
and the winner was
High School Girls Soccer Player of the Year
- Mary Allen - Central
- Teagan Atherly - Bangor
- Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Brooke Gallop - Hermon
- Clara Oldenburg - Bangor
And the winner was Teagan Atherly. She was unfortunately not able to be in attendance.
High School Soccer Team of the Year
- Bangor Girls
- Hermon Girls
- John Bapst Boys
- Penobscot Valley Girls
And the winner was the Bango Girls Soccer Team. Unfortunately there was not a representative in attendance.
High School Cross Country Runner of the Year
- Ben Arsenault - Orono
- Owen Beane - Orono
- Tim Collins - Hampden Academy
- Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy
- Griffin Merrill - John Bapst
- Rebecca Rand - MDI
- Amelia Van Dongen - MDI
- Clara White - Orono
And the winner was Ben Arsenault - Orono
High School Football Player of the Year
- Jack Brewer - Orono
- Bruce Coulter - Hermon
- Will Francis - Orono
- Max Hopkins - Hermon
- Lucas Sands - Foxcroft Academy
And the winner was
High School Football Team of the Year
- Foxcroft Academy
- Hermon
- Stearns/Schenck
And the Winner was the Hermon Hawks
High School Field Hockey Player of the Year
- Allie Flagg - Brewer
- Breanna Shorey - Belfast
- Jordin Williams - Brewer
And the winner was Breanna Shorey
High School Field Hockey Team of the Year
- Belfast Lions
- Brewer Witches
- Dexter Tigers
And the winner was the Brewer Witches
High School Indoor Track Athlete of the Year
- Elyannah Briggs - Old Town
- Sophia Chase - Bangor
- Samuel Gerrie - MCI
- Easnadh Nobel To'olo - Orono
- Haley Rose - Bucksport
- Amelia Van Dongen - MDI
And the Winner was Sophia Chase - Bangor. Unfortunately she was not able to be in attendance to accept here award.
High School Hockey Player of the Year
- Chase Caron - Bangor
- Boston Merrow - Hampden Academy
- Nick Needham - John Bapst
- Marc-Andre Perron - Bangor
- Jordin Williams - Penobscot Pioneers
And the winner was Chase Caron - Bangor. Presenting the award were representatives from Frank's Bakery
Champions Award - Was presented to the UMaine Men's Hockey Team
High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town
- Owen Fullerton - Brewer
- Will Francis - Orono
- Aiden Kochendoerfer - Hampden Academy
- Kooper McCarthy - Mattanawcook Academy
And the winner was Emmitt Byther from Old Town. Accepting for him was his Mother.
High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year
- Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley
- Avery Clark - Bangor
- Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
- Allie Flagg - Brewer
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
And the winner was Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
High School Basketball Team of the Year
- Hampden Academy Girls
- Mattanawcook Academy Boys
- Penobscot Valley Girls
- Schenck Boys
And the winner was the Penobscot Valley Girls
Milestone Award - Maine Men's Basketball Team
Game of the Year
- Maine Men's Basketball Wins First Playoff Game Since 2005 as they take down UMass Lowell
- Maine Women's Soccer blanks New Hampshire for 2nd Straight America East Title
- Maine Tops Northeastern in Double OT to advance to the Hockey East Title Game
- Maine Men's Hockey Claims it's 6th Hockey East Tournament Title in Program History
And the winner was
- Maine Men's Hockey Claims it's 6th Hockey East Tournament Title in Program History with a 5-2 win over UConn
College Player of the Year
- Albin Boija - Maine Men's Hockey
- Jackson Curtis - Husson Baseball
- Abby Kraemer - Maine Women's Soccer
- Kellen Tynes - Maine Men's Basketball
And the winner was Jackson Curtis - Husson University
High School Lacrosse Player of the Year
- Ryan Edgecomb - Brewer
- Marc-Andre Perron - Bangor
- Zach Wilson - Hampden Academy
And the winner was Zach Wilson - Hampden Academy
Local Hero Award - Mansfield Stadium forces for Local Baseball. Accepting the award was Jimmy Owens
High School Baseball Player of the Year
- Nate Baker - Old Town
- Bodie Bishop - Hampden Academy
- Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth
- Gavin Glanville-True - Bangor
- Avery Jordan - Mattanawcook Academy
- Hayden Strout - Foxcroft Academy
- Colin Sullivan - MDI
- Kaysen Wildman - Hamdpen Academy
And the winner was Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth
High School Baseball Team of the Year
- Bangor Rams
- Bangor Christian Patriots
- Dexter/Piscataquis Tigers
- Ellsworth Eagles
- Hermon Hawks
And the winner was the Ellsworth Eagles
High School Softball Player of the Year
- Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley
- Natalie Fournier - Old Town
- Kiera Gabric - Hampden Academy
- Sophia Lynch - Bangor
- Paige Oakes - Brewer
- Natalie Simpson - Bucksport
- Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth
- Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon
And the winner was Natalie Fournier - Old Town
High School Softball Team of the Year
- Bangor Rams
- Bucksport Golden Bucks
- Hermon Hawks
- Old Town Coyotes
- PVHS Howlers
And the winner was the Hermon Hawks
School Spirit Award - Brewer Witches Accepting was Skip Estes
High School Coach of the Year
- Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon Softball
- Nate Case - Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball
- Dan Curtis - Ellsworth Baseball
- Jeremy Durost - Penobscot Valley Girls Soccer
- Jamie Emerson - Brewer Field Hockey
- Devin Fitzpatrick - John Bapst Field Hockey
- Kyle Gallant - Hermon Football
- Jay Kemble - Bangor Girls Soccer
- Adam Mahaney - Mattanawcook Boys Basketball
- Alan Mosca - Bangor Girls Indoor Track
- Rich Rotella - Bucksport Softball
- Desiree Sirois - MDI Girls Cross Country
- Nick Winchester - Hampden Academy Girls Basketball
And the winner was Jay Kemble - Bangor Girls Soccer. He was unfortunately not able to attend the event.
Ticket TV Play of the Year
- Teagan Atherly - Curving goal vs. John Bapst
- Oscar Martinez - Last-second goal vs. Bangor
- Lucas Sands - Diving catch for Foxcroft Academy
- Zack Babcock - 68-yard Touchdown run vs. Hampden Academy
- Claire Gaetani - Game-winner vs. Old Town
- Oli Higgins - Two-handed dunk vs. Camden Hills
- Emmitt Byther - Buzzer-beater vs. Hermon
- Phillip Moscone - Shorthanded goal vs. Brewer
- Abby Folsom - 3-run homer vs. Brewer
- Calum Bryant - Lunging catch vs GSA
- Nate Baker - Sol Homer vs Orono
- Gabe Thornwall - Long goal vs. Northern Maine Moose
And the winner was Oscar Martinez last-second goal vs. Bangor
Legacy Award - Bunky Dow - MDI