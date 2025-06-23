The 2025 Ticket TV Awards Show was held at Hero's Sport Grill and Entertainment Center on Monday, June 23rd and live-streamed on Ticket TV.

Presenting were Jim Churchill and Brian Sullivan

(L-R) Brian Sullivan and Jim Churchill Photo Chris Popper

and Mark Paulette and Greg Hirsch

(L-R) Mark Paulette and Greg Hirsch Photo Chris Popper

Here are the winners and nominees.

High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth

Kal Laslie - Ellsworth

Oscar Martinez - John Bapst

Jay Tweedie - Orono

and the winner was

Oscar Martinez - Ticket TV High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Mary Allen - Central

Teagan Atherly - Bangor

Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Brooke Gallop - Hermon

Clara Oldenburg - Bangor

And the winner was Teagan Atherly. She was unfortunately not able to be in attendance.

High School Soccer Team of the Year

Bangor Girls

Hermon Girls

John Bapst Boys

Penobscot Valley Girls

And the winner was the Bango Girls Soccer Team. Unfortunately there was not a representative in attendance.

High School Cross Country Runner of the Year

Ben Arsenault - Orono

Owen Beane - Orono

Tim Collins - Hampden Academy

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy

Griffin Merrill - John Bapst

Rebecca Rand - MDI

Amelia Van Dongen - MDI

Clara White - Orono

And the winner was Ben Arsenault - Orono

Ben Arsenault Ticket TV High School Cross Country Runner of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Football Player of the Year

Jack Brewer - Orono

Bruce Coulter - Hermon

Will Francis - Orono

Max Hopkins - Hermon

Lucas Sands - Foxcroft Academy

And the winner was

Jack Brewer - Orono Ticket TV High School Football Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Football Team of the Year

Foxcroft Academy

Hermon

Stearns/Schenck

And the Winner was the Hermon Hawks

Ticket TV Football Team of the Year - Hermon Hawks Photo Chris Popper

High School Field Hockey Player of the Year

Allie Flagg - Brewer

Breanna Shorey - Belfast

Jordin Williams - Brewer

And the winner was Breanna Shorey

Breanna Shorey - Belfast Ticket TV High School Field Hockey Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Field Hockey Team of the Year

Belfast Lions

Brewer Witches

Dexter Tigers

And the winner was the Brewer Witches

Brewer Witches Ticket TV Field Hockey Team of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Indoor Track Athlete of the Year

Elyannah Briggs - Old Town

Sophia Chase - Bangor

Samuel Gerrie - MCI

Easnadh Nobel To'olo - Orono

Haley Rose - Bucksport

Amelia Van Dongen - MDI

And the Winner was Sophia Chase - Bangor. Unfortunately she was not able to be in attendance to accept here award.

High School Hockey Player of the Year

Chase Caron - Bangor

Boston Merrow - Hampden Academy

Nick Needham - John Bapst

Marc-Andre Perron - Bangor

Jordin Williams - Penobscot Pioneers

And the winner was Chase Caron - Bangor. Presenting the award were representatives from Frank's Bakery

Chase Caron - Bangor Ticket TV Hockey Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

Champions Award - Was presented to the UMaine Men's Hockey Team

Champions Award - UMaine Men's Hockey Team Photo Chris Popper

High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Emmitt Byther - Old Town

Owen Fullerton - Brewer

Will Francis - Orono

Aiden Kochendoerfer - Hampden Academy

Kooper McCarthy - Mattanawcook Academy

And the winner was Emmitt Byther from Old Town. Accepting for him was his Mother.

Emmitt Byther - Ticket TV Boys Basketball Player of the Year Accepting was his Mother. Photo Chris Popper

High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley

Avery Clark - Bangor

Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy

Allie Flagg - Brewer

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

And the winner was Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst Ticket TV High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Basketball Team of the Year

Hampden Academy Girls

Mattanawcook Academy Boys

Penobscot Valley Girls

Schenck Boys

And the winner was the Penobscot Valley Girls

Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball Ticket TV High School Basketball Team of the Year Photo Chris Popper

Milestone Award - Maine Men's Basketball Team

Ticket TV Milestone Award - Maine Men's Basketball Team Photo Chris Popper

Game of the Year

Maine Men's Basketball Wins First Playoff Game Since 2005 as they take down UMass Lowell

Maine Women's Soccer blanks New Hampshire for 2nd Straight America East Title

Maine Tops Northeastern in Double OT to advance to the Hockey East Title Game

Maine Men's Hockey Claims it's 6th Hockey East Tournament Title in Program History

And the winner was

Maine Men's Hockey Claims it's 6th Hockey East Tournament Title in Program History with a 5-2 win over UConn

Maine Men's Hockey Claims it's 6th Hockey East Tournament Title in Program History Photo Chris Popper

College Player of the Year

Albin Boija - Maine Men's Hockey

Jackson Curtis - Husson Baseball

Abby Kraemer - Maine Women's Soccer

Kellen Tynes - Maine Men's Basketball

And the winner was Jackson Curtis - Husson University

Jackson Curtis - Husson University Ticket TV College Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Lacrosse Player of the Year

Ryan Edgecomb - Brewer

Marc-Andre Perron - Bangor

Zach Wilson - Hampden Academy

And the winner was Zach Wilson - Hampden Academy

Zach Wilson - Hampden Academy Ticket TV High School Lacrosse Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

Local Hero Award - Mansfield Stadium forces for Local Baseball. Accepting the award was Jimmy Owens

Ticket TV Local Hero Award - Jimmy Owens Photo Chris Popper

High School Baseball Player of the Year

Nate Baker - Old Town

Bodie Bishop - Hampden Academy

Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth

Gavin Glanville-True - Bangor

Avery Jordan - Mattanawcook Academy

Hayden Strout - Foxcroft Academy

Colin Sullivan - MDI

Kaysen Wildman - Hamdpen Academy

And the winner was Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth

Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth Ticket TV Baseball High School Player of the Year Photo Shannon Curtis

High School Baseball Team of the Year

Bangor Rams

Bangor Christian Patriots

Dexter/Piscataquis Tigers

Ellsworth Eagles

Hermon Hawks

And the winner was the Ellsworth Eagles

Ellsworth Eagles - Ticket TV High School Baseball Team of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Softball Player of the Year

Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley

Natalie Fournier - Old Town

Kiera Gabric - Hampden Academy

Sophia Lynch - Bangor

Paige Oakes - Brewer

Natalie Simpson - Bucksport

Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth

Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon

And the winner was Natalie Fournier - Old Town

Natalie Fournier - Ticket TV High School Softball Player of the Year Photo Chris Popper

High School Softball Team of the Year

Bangor Rams

Bucksport Golden Bucks

Hermon Hawks

Old Town Coyotes

PVHS Howlers

And the winner was the Hermon Hawks

Hermon Hawks Ticket TV Softball Team of the Year Photo Chris Popper

School Spirit Award - Brewer Witches Accepting was Skip Estes

Brewer Witches Ticket TV School Spirit Award Photo Chris Popper

High School Coach of the Year

Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon Softball

Nate Case - Penobscot Valley Girls Basketball

Dan Curtis - Ellsworth Baseball

Jeremy Durost - Penobscot Valley Girls Soccer

Jamie Emerson - Brewer Field Hockey

Devin Fitzpatrick - John Bapst Field Hockey

Kyle Gallant - Hermon Football

Jay Kemble - Bangor Girls Soccer

Adam Mahaney - Mattanawcook Boys Basketball

Alan Mosca - Bangor Girls Indoor Track

Rich Rotella - Bucksport Softball

Desiree Sirois - MDI Girls Cross Country

Nick Winchester - Hampden Academy Girls Basketball

And the winner was Jay Kemble - Bangor Girls Soccer. He was unfortunately not able to attend the event.

Ticket TV Play of the Year

Teagan Atherly - Curving goal vs. John Bapst

Oscar Martinez - Last-second goal vs. Bangor

Lucas Sands - Diving catch for Foxcroft Academy

Zack Babcock - 68-yard Touchdown run vs. Hampden Academy

Claire Gaetani - Game-winner vs. Old Town

Oli Higgins - Two-handed dunk vs. Camden Hills

Emmitt Byther - Buzzer-beater vs. Hermon

Phillip Moscone - Shorthanded goal vs. Brewer

Abby Folsom - 3-run homer vs. Brewer

Calum Bryant - Lunging catch vs GSA

Nate Baker - Sol Homer vs Orono

Gabe Thornwall - Long goal vs. Northern Maine Moose

And the winner was Oscar Martinez last-second goal vs. Bangor

Ticket TV Play of the Year - Oscar Martinez Photo Chris Popper

Legacy Award - Bunky Dow - MDI

Ticket TV Legacy Award - Bunky Dow MDI Photo Chris Popper