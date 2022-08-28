22 UMaine Falls to #25 UMass in OT 4-3

The #22 UMaine Black Bear Field Hockey Team fell to #25 UMass 4-3 in overtime to start their 2022 regular season in Amherst Massachusetts on Saturday

UMass scored 1st with 2:02 gone on a goal by Emily Crawford assisted by Bella Ianni.

UMaine answered and tied the score at 1-1 with a goal by Poppy Lambert, assisted by Madisyn Hartley and Tereza Holubcova

The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

UMaine made it 3-2 at the end of the 1st Half with a pair of goals in the 2nd Quarter.

With 21:08 Dempsey Campbell gave UMass a brief 2-1 lead, but Maine answered just 31 seconds later, when Mallory Mackesy scored, assisted by Sydney Meader to make the score 2-2

Maine took a 3-2 lead at the 28:33 mark, when Meader scored, assisted by Julia Ross and Poppy Lambert.

With 41:30 gone, Jess Beech scored on a penalty stroke for UMass to tie the score at 3-3

After a scoreless 4th Quarter the game remained tied 3-3

UMaine won it at 67:01 with a goal by Mali Heberhold, assisted by Steph Gottwals.

UMass outshot Maine 18-7.UMass had 5 penalty corners while UMaine had 4.

Mia Borley started in net for Maine and played 21:08 making 1 save and allowing 2 goals. Mallory Dryer played the final 45:53 making 6 saves and allowing 2 goals.

UMaine is back in action Sunday afternoon August 28th when they play the #1 team in the nation, Northwestern at 1 p.m.