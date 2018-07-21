29th Lobster Bowl: Big Day For The East

The East beats the West, 40-14, in the 29th Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic at Hill Stadium at Thornton Academy in Saco. And, the East did it with good defense plus some big plays on offense.

QB Braden Ballard (Lawrence HS) tossed a pass to Jon Bell (Skowhegan HS) and it turned out to be an 84-yard TD play for the East.

Ballard added another TD throw to Jordan Roddy (Cony HS) that was good for 56-yards.

Messalonskee's Austin Pelletier scored on a 42-yard TD run. He was named the East Team MVP, rushing for 115 yards.

Edward Little QB Grant Hartley threw a TD pass to Jack Freeman (Oceanside HS).

The East has now won four of the last six Shrine games.

The West holds the overall lead at 19-10.