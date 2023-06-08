3 Bucksport Beats #6 Orono 7-0 as Holyoke Throws 1-Hitter

Bucksport's Gavyn Holyoke threw a 1-hitter striking out 10 and went 2-3 from the plate as the Bucksport Golden Bucks beat the Orono Red Riots 7-0 on Thursday afternoon in a Class C Quarterfinal.

Holyoke faced only 25 batters. He walked 1, allowed 1 hit, hit 2 batters and struck out 10.

At the plate he had 2 doubles, driving in a run. Brandon Elden had a 2 hits, including a double. Trent Goss had 2 singles. Ayden Maguire and Jason Terrill each had a single.

Ellis Spaulding had Orono's lone hit.

Adam Sherman started on the hill for the Red Riots and went 2/3 of an inning. He allowed 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1 and walking 3. Jack Brewer pitched the rest of the game, 5.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 2.

Orono ends the season with a 8-10 record.

Bucksport, now 11-6 will play #2 Washington Academy in a Class C North Semifinal.