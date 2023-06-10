3 Bucksport Shuts Out #2 Washington Academy 8-0

The #3 Bucksport Golden Bucks advanced to the Northern Maine Class C Regional Final with a 8-0 shutout win over #2 Washington Academy on Saturday, June 10th.

Ryan Winchester started on the mound for the Golden Bucks. He went 6.0 innings allowing 6 hits and striking out 2 and walking 3. Brandon Elden pitched the 7th inning. He struck out 1 and didn't allow a hit.

Ayden Maguire batting leadoff was 3-5, driving in a run and scoring twice. Gavyn Holyoke doubled and drove in 3 runs. Jason Terrill had 2 singles and drove in a run. Brandon Elden had a double, and single, driving in a run. Gunther Cyr, Ryan Winchester and Silas Moore each singled for the Golden Bucks.

Caden Schwinn started on the mound for the Raiders. He went 3.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Parker Cates pitched the next 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Ben Hennessey pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Tristan Hicks, batting leadoff had a double and single, going 2-4. Gaven Bixler had a double. Brian Dennison ,and Caden Schwinn each singled.

Washington Academy's season comes to an end with a 15-3 record.

Bucksport will play in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Final against #1 Mattanawcook Academy.