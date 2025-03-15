3 Maine Falls to #1 Bryant 77-59 in America East Finals

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team's season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, falling to Bryant 77-59 in the America East Finals.

Maine's best season came to an end in 21 years, with their 1st Championship appearance since 2004 and their 1st 20-win season since 2004. Maine finishes with a 20-14 record.

Maine trailed 38-27 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by AJ Lopez who finished with 20 points. Kellen Tynes had 10 points.

The Black Bears were outrebounded 45-25. Maine won the turnover battle turning the ball over 12 times while Bryant turned the ball over 19 times.

Maine shot 38.6 percent from the field going 22-57. They were just 1-7 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14-20 from the free throw line.

Bryant will advance to the NCAA Tournament, claiming the America East automatic qualifier.

Maine was 13-17 in Coach Chris Markwood's 1st season (2022-23). Last year in Coach Markwood's 2nd season, the Black Bears were 15-17 and this year, Markwood's 3rd season, Maine finished with a record of 20-14.