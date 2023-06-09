3 Woodland Knocks Off #6 Fort Fairfield in Class D Quarterfinal 8-2

The final Class D North Quarterfinal was played Friday night, June 9th and saw the #3 Woodland Dragons knock off the #6 Fort Fairfield Tigers, 8-2.

Brogan Brown started on the mound for Woodland, and went 2.1 innings. He allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. Shain McIver came on in relief and shut down the Tigers, allowing just 1 hit over 4.2 innings, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Evan Curtis went 2-4 from the leadoff spot, with a triple and driving in a run for Woodland. Braden Richard had a triple and a run batted in. Shain McIver did it at the plate with 2 hits, including a double, scoring 3 runs. Jack Downing had 2 singles and drove in 4 runs. Brown, Isaiah Nicholas and Cyrus Sewell each had a single.

Greadon King-Rosado, a 8th grader started for Fort Fairfield on the mound. He went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 7 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2. Brett Senal pitched the 6th inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run.

Joel Cormier, King-Rosado and Senal each singled for Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 9-7 record.

Woodland, now 15-2, will play #2 Bangor Christian in a Class D North semifinal on Saturday, June 10th.