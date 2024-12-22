3’s Rain as Maine Beats Bates 96-36 Saturday

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team set a team-record draining 19 3-pointers beating Bates 96-36, on Saturday, December 21st in The Pit on the University of Maine campus.

Maine led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 44-11 at the Half. The Black Bears were up 72-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Olivia Rockwood led the Black Bears with 20 points and 6 3-pointers. Caroline Dotsey had 14 points and 1 3-pointer. Asta Blauenfeldt had 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Jaycie Christopher had 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Sera Hodgson had 11 points and 3 3-pointers. Paula Gallego, Emmie Streams, and Ona Alarcon each had 1 3-pointer.

Maine shot a sizzling 52.4 percent from the field going 33-63. They were 19-38 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-14 from the free throw line.

Maine only turned the ball over 7 times in the game.

Sarah Hughes had 17 points to lead the Bobcats Alexandra Long had 10 points.

Bates shot 22.2 percent from the field going 12-54. They were 1-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14-21 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 4-7. They will play at FDU on Saturday, December 28th at 4 p.m. Join Don Shields for the pregame and the call-of-the-game beginning at 3:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.