#4 Caribou Girls Tame #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #4 Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 in a Class B Quarterfinal game on Saturday, February 17th, as the Vikings advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st against undefeated Ellsworth at 3:30 p.m.
Caribou led 18-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings were on top 36-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Vikings were led by Madelynn Deprey with 25 points. Madelyn Morrrow had 8 points. The Vikings drained 6 3-pointers, with Deprey, the Big East Girls Player of the Year sinking 4. Ainsley Caron and Amelia Godin each had 1 3-pointer. Caribou was 4-5 from the free throw line.
Belfast was led by Jaiden Philbrook with 7 points. Julie Darres and Audri Goodwin each had 6 points. Danica Gray had the Lions lone 3-pointer. Belfast was 7-12 from the free throw line.
Belfast's season comes to an end with a 12-7 record.
Caribou, now 13-6 will play undefeated Ellsworth, 19-0 at 3:30 p.m. in the 2nd Class B North semifinal, on Wednesday, February 21st.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Belfast Lions Girls
|5
|4
|9
|6
|24
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|18
|8
|10
|20
|56
Box Score
Belfast
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Alanna Nichols
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordyn Mackay
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Danica Gray
|4
|-
|1
|1
|5
|Maddie Deans
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Julie Darres
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Audri Goodwin
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Peyton Wadsworth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaedyn Brady
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaiden Philbrook
|7
|2
|-
|3
|3
|Teagan Harvey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Tripp
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kloe Luce
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|24
|7
|1
|7
|12
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brianna Levesque
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Brynne Hamilton
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ainsley Caron
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Liv Adams
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Megan Martin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gracie Rossignol
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaydeb Guerrette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Deprey
|25
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Amelia Godin
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Morrow
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Lily McCrossin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|56
|17
|6
|4
|5
Check out photos from the game from Jen Vose
Caribou-Belfast Girls Semifinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper