#4 Caribou Girls Tame #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#4 Caribou Girls Tame #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Caribou-Belfast Girls Semifinals February 17, 2024 Photo Jen Vose

The #4 Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 in a Class B Quarterfinal game on Saturday, February 17th, as the Vikings advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st against undefeated Ellsworth at 3:30 p.m.

Caribou led 18-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings were on top 36-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Vikings were led by Madelynn Deprey with 25 points. Madelyn Morrrow had 8 points. The Vikings drained 6 3-pointers, with Deprey, the Big East Girls Player of the Year sinking 4. Ainsley Caron and Amelia Godin each had 1 3-pointer. Caribou was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Belfast was led by Jaiden Philbrook with 7 points. Julie Darres and Audri Goodwin each had 6 points. Danica Gray had the Lions lone 3-pointer. Belfast was 7-12 from the free throw line.

Belfast's season comes to an end with a 12-7 record.

Caribou, now 13-6 will play undefeated Ellsworth, 19-0 at 3:30 p.m. in the 2nd Class B North semifinal, on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Belfast Lions Girls549624
Caribou Vikings Girls188102056

 

Box Score

Belfast

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Alanna Nichols0----
Jordyn Mackay1--12
Danica Gray4-115
Maddie Deans0----
Julie Darres62-22
Audri Goodwin63---
Peyton Wadsworth0----
Jaedyn Brady0----
Jaiden Philbrook72-33
Teagan Harvey0----
Emma Tripp0----
Kloe Luce0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2471712

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brianna Levesque63---
Brynne Hamilton21---
Ainsley Caron3-1--
Liv Adams73-12
Megan Martin0----
Gracie Rossignol0----
Kaydeb Guerrette0----
Madelyn Deprey255433
Amelia Godin511--
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Madelyn Morrow84---
Lily McCrossin0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5617645

Check out photos from the game from Jen Vose

Caribou-Belfast Girls Semifinals

The #4 Caribou Girls beat the #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 on Saturday, February 17th to advance to the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket