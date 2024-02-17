4 Caribou Girls Tame #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Caribou Girls Basketball Team beat the #5 Belfast Lions 56-24 in a Class B Quarterfinal game on Saturday, February 17th, as the Vikings advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st against undefeated Ellsworth at 3:30 p.m.

Caribou led 18-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings were on top 36-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Vikings were led by Madelynn Deprey with 25 points. Madelyn Morrrow had 8 points. The Vikings drained 6 3-pointers, with Deprey, the Big East Girls Player of the Year sinking 4. Ainsley Caron and Amelia Godin each had 1 3-pointer. Caribou was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Belfast was led by Jaiden Philbrook with 7 points. Julie Darres and Audri Goodwin each had 6 points. Danica Gray had the Lions lone 3-pointer. Belfast was 7-12 from the free throw line.

Belfast's season comes to an end with a 12-7 record.

Caribou, now 13-6 will play undefeated Ellsworth, 19-0 at 3:30 p.m. in the 2nd Class B North semifinal, on Wednesday, February 21st.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Belfast Lions Girls 5 4 9 6 24 Caribou Vikings Girls 18 8 10 20 56

Box Score

Belfast

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Alanna Nichols 0 - - - - Jordyn Mackay 1 - - 1 2 Danica Gray 4 - 1 1 5 Maddie Deans 0 - - - - Julie Darres 6 2 - 2 2 Audri Goodwin 6 3 - - - Peyton Wadsworth 0 - - - - Jaedyn Brady 0 - - - - Jaiden Philbrook 7 2 - 3 3 Teagan Harvey 0 - - - - Emma Tripp 0 - - - - Kloe Luce 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 24 7 1 7 12

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brianna Levesque 6 3 - - - Brynne Hamilton 2 1 - - - Ainsley Caron 3 - 1 - - Liv Adams 7 3 - 1 2 Megan Martin 0 - - - - Gracie Rossignol 0 - - - - Kaydeb Guerrette 0 - - - - Madelyn Deprey 25 5 4 3 3 Amelia Godin 5 1 1 - - Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Madelyn Morrow 8 4 - - - Lily McCrossin 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 56 17 6 4 5

