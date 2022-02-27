#4 Dexter Defeats #1 Fort Kent 58-48 in Class C Boy’s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #4 Dexter Tigers upset the #1 Fort Kent Warriors 58-48 in the 1st Class C Boy's Semifinal on Saturday, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Dexter jumped out to a 18-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers led 41-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Dexter had 3 players in double figures. Will Kosnierz had 22 points, while Avery Gagnon finished with 19 points and Seth Robbins 10 points. The Tigers were 13-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Kosnierz drained 3 3's, with Gagnon and Robbins each chipping in with 1 3-pointer.
Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 14 points while Keegan Cyr had 9 points. The Warriors were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Collin Bennett had 2 3-pointers and Lance Gagnon the other for Fort Kent. Fort Kent players were assessed 2 technical fouls in the game.
Dexter, now 15-5 will play #2 GSA in the Class C Regional Finals on Monday, February 28th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a 19-2 record
Line Score
|Dexter Boys
|18
|7
|16
|17
|58
|Fort Kent Boys
|4
|16
|12
|16
|48
Box Score
Dexter
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Kayden Kimball
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ben Bourgoin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Avery Gagnon
|19
|8
|7
|1
|2
|4
|12
|Seth Robbins
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|20
|Cameron Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Bryce Connor
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|33
|Will Spratt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Will Kosnierz
|22
|6
|3
|3
|7
|10
|40
|Brady Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Owen Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Caden Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Gage Sinclair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|58
|20
|15
|5
|13
|20
Fort Kent
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Caleb Lavertu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tyler Ryder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ethan Daigle
|14
|4
|4
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Ethan Raymond
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Bryce Valcourt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Evan Deschaine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Lance Gagnon
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Drew Deschaine
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Austin Delisle
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Xander Gervais
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Collin Bennett
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|48
|19
|16
|3
|7
|9