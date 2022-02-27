4 Dexter Defeats #1 Fort Kent 58-48 in Class C Boy’s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Dexter Tigers upset the #1 Fort Kent Warriors 58-48 in the 1st Class C Boy's Semifinal on Saturday, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Dexter jumped out to a 18-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers led 41-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter had 3 players in double figures. Will Kosnierz had 22 points, while Avery Gagnon finished with 19 points and Seth Robbins 10 points. The Tigers were 13-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Kosnierz drained 3 3's, with Gagnon and Robbins each chipping in with 1 3-pointer.

Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 14 points while Keegan Cyr had 9 points. The Warriors were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Collin Bennett had 2 3-pointers and Lance Gagnon the other for Fort Kent. Fort Kent players were assessed 2 technical fouls in the game.

Dexter, now 15-5 will play #2 GSA in the Class C Regional Finals on Monday, February 28th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a 19-2 record

Line Score

Dexter Boys 18 7 16 17 58 Fort Kent Boys 4 16 12 16 48

Box Score

Dexter

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Kayden Kimball 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Ben Bourgoin 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Avery Gagnon 19 8 7 1 2 4 12 Seth Robbins 10 3 2 1 3 4 20 Cameron Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Bryce Connor 5 2 2 0 1 2 33 Will Spratt 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Will Kosnierz 22 6 3 3 7 10 40 Brady Reynolds 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Owen Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Caden Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Gage Sinclair 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 58 20 15 5 13 20

Fort Kent

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Keegan Cyr 9 4 4 0 1 2 3 Caleb Lavertu 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tyler Ryder 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ethan Daigle 14 4 4 0 6 6 12 Ethan Raymond 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 Bryce Valcourt 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Evan Deschaine 2 1 1 0 0 1 22 Lance Gagnon 3 1 0 1 0 0 24 Drew Deschaine 8 4 4 0 0 0 25 Austin Delisle 4 2 2 0 0 0 31 Xander Gervais 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Collin Bennett 6 2 0 2 0 0 TOTALS 48 19 16 3 7 9