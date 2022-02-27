4 Dexter Defeats #1 Fort Kent 58-48 in Class C Boy’s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

#4 Dexter Defeats #1 Fort Kent 58-48 in Class C Boy&#8217;s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 26, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Dexter Tigers upset the #1 Fort Kent Warriors 58-48 in the 1st Class C Boy's Semifinal on Saturday, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Dexter jumped out to a 18-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers led 41-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter had 3 players in double figures. Will Kosnierz had 22 points, while Avery Gagnon finished with 19 points and Seth Robbins 10 points. The Tigers were 13-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Kosnierz drained 3 3's, with Gagnon and Robbins each chipping in with 1 3-pointer.

Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 14 points while Keegan Cyr had 9 points. The Warriors were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Collin Bennett had 2 3-pointers and Lance Gagnon the other for Fort Kent. Fort Kent players were assessed 2 technical fouls in the game.

Dexter, now 15-5 will play #2 GSA in the Class C Regional Finals on Monday, February 28th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Fort Kent's season comes to a close with a 19-2 record

Line Score

Dexter Boys187161758
Fort Kent Boys416121648

Box Score

Dexter

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Kayden Kimball211000
10Ben Bourgoin000000
11Avery Gagnon1987124
12Seth Robbins1032134
20Cameron Allen000000
22Bryce Connor522012
33Will Spratt000000
34Will Kosnierz22633710
40Brady Reynolds000000
42Owen Brown000000
50Caden Brown000000
52Gage Sinclair000000
TOTALS58201551320

Fort Kent

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Keegan Cyr944012
3Caleb Lavertu000000
4Tyler Ryder000000
5Ethan Daigle1444066
12Ethan Raymond211000
14Bryce Valcourt000000
15Evan Deschaine211001
22Lance Gagnon310100
24Drew Deschaine844000
25Austin Delisle422000
31Xander Gervais000000
34Collin Bennett620200
TOTALS481916379

 

Dexter-Fort Kent Class C Boy's Semifinals

The #4 Dexter Tigers took on the #1 Fort Kent Warriors in a Class C Semifinal Game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 26th
