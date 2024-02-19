4 Jonesport-Beals Girls Survive #5 Schenck 48-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Jonesport-Beals Girls Basketball Team were 4-11 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, but the 4 free throws they made in the final 30 seconds gave the Royals a Quarterfinal win over Schenck 48-43 on Monday afternoon.

Mia Mills hit 2 free throws with 23.4 seconds to make it 46-43 and Breanna Alley's 2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left provided the insurance for Jonesport-Beals.

The Royals led 16-9 in the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 37-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 15 points while Rachel Crowley had 10 points. Breanna Alley, Crowley and Mills each had 3-pointers for the Royals. Jonesport-Beals was 15-26 from the free throw line.

Schenck was led by Mallory Brown with 10 points while Lidia Matarazzo and Abigaile Hutchins each had 8 points. Addyson Freeman had the Wolverine's lone 3-pointer. Schenck was 10-18 from the free throw line.

Schenck's season comes to an end with a 10-9 record.

Jonesport-Beals, now 12-7 will advance to the Class D Semifinals on Thursday, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Schenck Girls 9 7 12 15 43 Jonesport-Beals Girls 16 11 10 11 48

Schenck

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Shayenne Morrison 2 1 - - - Rhylie Booton 0 - - - - Addyson Freeman 5 - 1 2 6 Abigaile Hutchins 8 3 - 2 2 Lidia Matarazzo 8 3 - 2 6 Paisley Brackett 0 - - - - Karleigh Freeman 0 - - - - Emma Libby 0 - - - - Rheia Booton 0 - - - - Harlee Sprague 6 2 - 2 2 Maddyann Austin 0 - - - - Mallory Brown 10 4 - 2 2 Brooklyn McAvoy 4 2 - - - Ellora Peavey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 15 1 10 18

Jonesport-Beals

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brenna Alley 8 1 1 3 4 Leah Beal 2 1 - - 2 Makenna Kenney 0 - - - - Rachel Crowley 10 2 1 3 4 Riley Balicki 7 3 - 1 1 Makayla Merchant 0 - - - - Mia Mills 15 3 1 6 11 Aspen Alley 2 - - 2 2 Mary McDonald 0 - - - - Mary McDonald 4 2 - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 12 3 15 26

