#4 Jonesport-Beals Girls Survive #5 Schenck 48-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#4 Jonesport-Beals - #5 Schenck Quarterfinals February 19, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #4 Jonesport-Beals Girls Basketball Team were 4-11 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, but the 4 free throws they made in the final 30 seconds gave the Royals a Quarterfinal win over Schenck 48-43 on Monday afternoon.

Mia Mills hit 2 free throws with 23.4 seconds to make it 46-43 and Breanna Alley's 2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left provided the insurance for Jonesport-Beals.

The Royals led 16-9 in the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 37-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 15 points while Rachel Crowley had 10 points. Breanna Alley, Crowley and Mills each had 3-pointers for the Royals. Jonesport-Beals was 15-26 from the free throw line.

Schenck was led by Mallory Brown with 10 points while Lidia Matarazzo and Abigaile Hutchins each had 8 points. Addyson Freeman had the Wolverine's lone 3-pointer. Schenck was 10-18 from the free throw line.

Schenck's season comes to an end with a 10-9 record.

Jonesport-Beals, now 12-7 will advance to the Class D Semifinals on Thursday, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Schenck Girls97121543
Jonesport-Beals Girls1611101148

 

Schenck

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Shayenne Morrison21---
Rhylie Booton0----
Addyson Freeman5-126
Abigaile Hutchins83-22
Lidia Matarazzo83-26
Paisley Brackett0----
Karleigh Freeman0----
Emma Libby0----
Rheia Booton0----
Harlee Sprague62-22
Maddyann Austin0----
Mallory Brown104-22
Brooklyn McAvoy42---
Ellora Peavey0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS431511018

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brenna Alley81134
Leah Beal21--2
Makenna Kenney0----
Rachel Crowley102134
Riley Balicki73-11
Makayla Merchant0----
Mia Mills1531611
Aspen Alley2--22
Mary McDonald0----
Mary McDonald42--2
TEAM0----
TOTALS481231526

Check out the photos from the game

#4 Jonesport-Beals vs. #5 Schenck Girls Quarterfinals

The #4 Jonesport-Beals Royals took on the #5 Schenck Wolverines Monday afternoon, February 19th in Class D Girls Quarterfinal with the winner moving on to the D Semifinals on Thursday, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.

Chris Popper

