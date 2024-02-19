#4 Jonesport-Beals Girls Survive #5 Schenck 48-43 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #4 Jonesport-Beals Girls Basketball Team were 4-11 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, but the 4 free throws they made in the final 30 seconds gave the Royals a Quarterfinal win over Schenck 48-43 on Monday afternoon.
Mia Mills hit 2 free throws with 23.4 seconds to make it 46-43 and Breanna Alley's 2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left provided the insurance for Jonesport-Beals.
The Royals led 16-9 in the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 37-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Mia Mills with 15 points while Rachel Crowley had 10 points. Breanna Alley, Crowley and Mills each had 3-pointers for the Royals. Jonesport-Beals was 15-26 from the free throw line.
Schenck was led by Mallory Brown with 10 points while Lidia Matarazzo and Abigaile Hutchins each had 8 points. Addyson Freeman had the Wolverine's lone 3-pointer. Schenck was 10-18 from the free throw line.
Schenck's season comes to an end with a 10-9 record.
Jonesport-Beals, now 12-7 will advance to the Class D Semifinals on Thursday, February 22nd at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Schenck Girls
|9
|7
|12
|15
|43
|Jonesport-Beals Girls
|16
|11
|10
|11
|48
Schenck
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Shayenne Morrison
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Rhylie Booton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addyson Freeman
|5
|-
|1
|2
|6
|Abigaile Hutchins
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Lidia Matarazzo
|8
|3
|-
|2
|6
|Paisley Brackett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karleigh Freeman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rheia Booton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harlee Sprague
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Maddyann Austin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Brown
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|Brooklyn McAvoy
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Ellora Peavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|15
|1
|10
|18
Jonesport-Beals
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brenna Alley
|8
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Leah Beal
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Makenna Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rachel Crowley
|10
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Riley Balicki
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|Makayla Merchant
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mia Mills
|15
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Aspen Alley
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Mary McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mary McDonald
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|12
|3
|15
|26
