4 Maine Hockey Falls to #11 UConn 3-2 in Overtime

The #4 Maine Hockey Team fell to #11 UConn 3-2 in Storrs, Connecticut on Friday night, February 21st.

Maine was whistled for holding in the overtime, and it had looked like the Black Bears were going to be successfully kill it off, until UConn scored with 40 seconds left in overtime.

After UConn took a 1-0 lead Maine scored on a power play with 10:05 gone in the 1st Period. Nolan Renwick scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Frank Djurasevic.

UConn took a 2-1 lead in the 2nd Period with a goal 4:25 gone, but the Black Bears tied the game with their 2nd power play goal, with 1:06 left in the Period. Owen Fowler scored assisted by Sully Scholle.

Maine was 2-2 on the power play while UConn was 1-4.

Maine was outshot 45-34.

Albin Boija had 42 saves in net for the Black Bears, including a huge save on a penalty shot in the 2nd Period

UConn is 17-10-3 overall and 9-8-3 in Hockey East. Maine is now 19-6-5 overall and 11-4-5 in Hockey East.

Maine will host Vermont on Friday February 28th and Saturday March 1st. The puck will drop each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game and pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. Because of the 2025 High School Basketball Tournament, these games will be broadcast on our sister station I-95, WWMJ 95.7