#4 Old Town Defeats #5 Mount View 59-57 in Overtime [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 19, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Old Town Boy's Basketball Team rallied to defeat #5 Mount View 59-57 in Overtime on Saturday afternoon, February 19, 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Old Town led 13-111 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Mount View took a 27-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Mustangs led 36-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The game was tied 50-50 at the end of regulation.

For Old Town Gabe Gifford led the way with 16 points, scoring 11 points in the 4th Quarter and a 3-pointer in overtime. Braydon Brown had 13 points and Carson Ellis had 13 points. The Coyotes were 8-15 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Gabe Gifford had 4 3-pointers, Braydon Brown had 2 3-pointers and Isaac Hayes had 1 3-pointer.

For Mount View Declan Knowlton had 19 points. Draedyn Furrow had 14 points and Noah Hurd had 13 points. The Mustangs were 17-23 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Noah Hurd.

Old Town is now 14-6 and will play #1 Ellsworth in the second Class B North semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd at 8:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Mount View's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Line Score

1234OT1T
Mount View Boys1116914757
Old Town Boys1381118959

Box Score

Mount View

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Noah Hurd1353212
4Ryan Oliver000000
11Draedyn Furrow1444067
12Ben Osborne300033
13Nicholss Cobb000000
14Declan Knowlton1988033
21Isaac Ellis000000
22Tyler Russell200024
23Wyatt Evanson622024
24Anthony LePore000000
30Gage Corson000000
32Collin Jones000000
35West Hope000000
50Travis Spaulding000000
TOTALS57191721723

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Braydon Brown1342235
3Isaac Hayes521100
5Carson Ellis1355036
11Josh Harvey000000
13Renato Fernandes312011
23Gabe Gifford1662401
25Emmitt Byther944012
31Grayson Thibeault000000
31Logan Brown000000
34Brendan Mahaney000000
41Kyle Paradis000000
43Aiden Gromm000000
45Brayden Farmer000000
51Wyatt Byther000000
TOTALS5922157815

 

Old Town - Mount View Quarterfinals

The #4 Old Town Coyotes took on the #5 Mount View Mustangs in the Class B Quarterfinals on Saturday, February 19th.
