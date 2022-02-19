4 Old Town Defeats #5 Mount View 59-57 in Overtime [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Old Town Boy's Basketball Team rallied to defeat #5 Mount View 59-57 in Overtime on Saturday afternoon, February 19, 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Old Town led 13-111 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Mount View took a 27-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Mustangs led 36-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The game was tied 50-50 at the end of regulation.

For Old Town Gabe Gifford led the way with 16 points, scoring 11 points in the 4th Quarter and a 3-pointer in overtime. Braydon Brown had 13 points and Carson Ellis had 13 points. The Coyotes were 8-15 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Gabe Gifford had 4 3-pointers, Braydon Brown had 2 3-pointers and Isaac Hayes had 1 3-pointer.

For Mount View Declan Knowlton had 19 points. Draedyn Furrow had 14 points and Noah Hurd had 13 points. The Mustangs were 17-23 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Noah Hurd.

Old Town is now 14-6 and will play #1 Ellsworth in the second Class B North semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd at 8:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Mount View's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T Mount View Boys 11 16 9 14 7 57 Old Town Boys 13 8 11 18 9 59

Box Score

Mount View

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Noah Hurd 13 5 3 2 1 2 4 Ryan Oliver 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Draedyn Furrow 14 4 4 0 6 7 12 Ben Osborne 3 0 0 0 3 3 13 Nicholss Cobb 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Declan Knowlton 19 8 8 0 3 3 21 Isaac Ellis 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Tyler Russell 2 0 0 0 2 4 23 Wyatt Evanson 6 2 2 0 2 4 24 Anthony LePore 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gage Corson 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Collin Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 West Hope 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Travis Spaulding 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 57 19 17 2 17 23

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Braydon Brown 13 4 2 2 3 5 3 Isaac Hayes 5 2 1 1 0 0 5 Carson Ellis 13 5 5 0 3 6 11 Josh Harvey 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Renato Fernandes 3 1 2 0 1 1 23 Gabe Gifford 16 6 2 4 0 1 25 Emmitt Byther 9 4 4 0 1 2 31 Grayson Thibeault 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Logan Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Brendan Mahaney 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Kyle Paradis 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Aiden Gromm 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Brayden Farmer 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Wyatt Byther 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 22 15 7 8 15