#4 Orono Beats #5 Caribou 55-47 in Boy’s Quarterfinal [STATS/PHOTOS]

Caribou-Orono Boy's Quarterfinal Feburary 17, 2024 Photo Jan Vose

The 1st game of the Class B Boy's semifinals on Saturday morning, February 17th was a thriller, with #4 Orono beating #5 Caribou 55-47 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But Caribou outscored Orono 18-12 in the 3rd Quarter to make the score 38-35,

Orono was ked by  Ben Francis with 19 points. Pierce Walston finished with 12 points.  The Red Riots sank 5 3-pointers, with Bergen Soderberg hitting 5 3's and Ben and Will Francis each dropping 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-12 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with a game-high 21 points. Owen Carrigan had 10 points. The Vikings sank 8 3-pointers in the game. Dylan Bouchard, Tristan Robbins and Owen Carrigan each had 2 3-pointers and Kaymen Sargent and Landen Belanger each sank 1 3-pointer. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Caribou's season comes to an end with a 15-5 record.

Orono, now 16-3 will play #1 Ellsworth in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday morning, at 11:30 a.m.

Here are the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Caribou Vikings Boys107181247
Orono Boys1412121755

 

Box Score

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Dylan Bouchard812--
Braden Brescia0----
Sam Hebert0----
Kaymen Sargent3-1--
Max Morrow0----
Owen Carrigan1022--
Dawson St. Pierre0----
Landen Belanger5-124
Andrew Cummings0----
Tristan Robbins216234
Dakota Trombley0----
Colby Oeullette0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS479858

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Pierce Walston125-23
Brady Hewes721--
Caden Gray0----
Kason Bagley0----
Caden Ewer-Cousins21---
Ben Francis197123
Bergen Sodenberg7-212
Will Francis81134
Jay Tweedie0----
Sebastian Vanidestine0----
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney0----
Noah Schaff0----
Matt Allen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS55165812

Check out photos from the game from Jen Vose

Orono-Caribou Boys Semifinal

The #4 Orono Red Riots beat the #5 Caribou Vikings 55-47 in a Class B Boy's Quarterfinal on Saturday morning, February 17

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

