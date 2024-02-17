4 Orono Beats #5 Caribou 55-47 in Boy’s Quarterfinal [STATS/PHOTOS]

The 1st game of the Class B Boy's semifinals on Saturday morning, February 17th was a thriller, with #4 Orono beating #5 Caribou 55-47 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But Caribou outscored Orono 18-12 in the 3rd Quarter to make the score 38-35,

Orono was ked by Ben Francis with 19 points. Pierce Walston finished with 12 points. The Red Riots sank 5 3-pointers, with Bergen Soderberg hitting 5 3's and Ben and Will Francis each dropping 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-12 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with a game-high 21 points. Owen Carrigan had 10 points. The Vikings sank 8 3-pointers in the game. Dylan Bouchard, Tristan Robbins and Owen Carrigan each had 2 3-pointers and Kaymen Sargent and Landen Belanger each sank 1 3-pointer. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Caribou's season comes to an end with a 15-5 record.

Orono, now 16-3 will play #1 Ellsworth in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday morning, at 11:30 a.m.

Here are the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Vikings Boys 10 7 18 12 47 Orono Boys 14 12 12 17 55

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Bouchard 8 1 2 - - Braden Brescia 0 - - - - Sam Hebert 0 - - - - Kaymen Sargent 3 - 1 - - Max Morrow 0 - - - - Owen Carrigan 10 2 2 - - Dawson St. Pierre 0 - - - - Landen Belanger 5 - 1 2 4 Andrew Cummings 0 - - - - Tristan Robbins 21 6 2 3 4 Dakota Trombley 0 - - - - Colby Oeullette 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 9 8 5 8

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 12 5 - 2 3 Brady Hewes 7 2 1 - - Caden Gray 0 - - - - Kason Bagley 0 - - - - Caden Ewer-Cousins 2 1 - - - Ben Francis 19 7 1 2 3 Bergen Sodenberg 7 - 2 1 2 Will Francis 8 1 1 3 4 Jay Tweedie 0 - - - - Sebastian Vanidestine 0 - - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 0 - - - - Noah Schaff 0 - - - - Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 55 16 5 8 12

