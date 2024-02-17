#4 Orono Beats #5 Caribou 55-47 in Boy’s Quarterfinal [STATS/PHOTOS]
The 1st game of the Class B Boy's semifinals on Saturday morning, February 17th was a thriller, with #4 Orono beating #5 Caribou 55-47 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But Caribou outscored Orono 18-12 in the 3rd Quarter to make the score 38-35,
Orono was ked by Ben Francis with 19 points. Pierce Walston finished with 12 points. The Red Riots sank 5 3-pointers, with Bergen Soderberg hitting 5 3's and Ben and Will Francis each dropping 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-12 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with a game-high 21 points. Owen Carrigan had 10 points. The Vikings sank 8 3-pointers in the game. Dylan Bouchard, Tristan Robbins and Owen Carrigan each had 2 3-pointers and Kaymen Sargent and Landen Belanger each sank 1 3-pointer. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.
Caribou's season comes to an end with a 15-5 record.
Orono, now 16-3 will play #1 Ellsworth in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday morning, at 11:30 a.m.
Here are the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Vikings Boys
|10
|7
|18
|12
|47
|Orono Boys
|14
|12
|12
|17
|55
Box Score
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Dylan Bouchard
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Braden Brescia
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Hebert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaymen Sargent
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Max Morrow
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Carrigan
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Dawson St. Pierre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landen Belanger
|5
|-
|1
|2
|4
|Andrew Cummings
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tristan Robbins
|21
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Dakota Trombley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colby Oeullette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|9
|8
|5
|8
Orono
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Pierce Walston
|12
|5
|-
|2
|3
|Brady Hewes
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Caden Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Ewer-Cousins
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Francis
|19
|7
|1
|2
|3
|Bergen Sodenberg
|7
|-
|2
|1
|2
|Will Francis
|8
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Jay Tweedie
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Schaff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|55
|16
|5
|8
|12
Check out photos from the game from Jen Vose
Orono-Caribou Boys Semifinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper