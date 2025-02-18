5 Calais Lady Blue Devils Beat #4 Mount View 36-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #5 Calais Lady Blue Devils beat the #4 Mount View Lady Mustangs 36-30 in the opening game on Tuesday afternoon, February 18th.

Mount View led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-12 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 21-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. But Calais outscored Mount View 20-9 in the 4th Quarter, going 9-12 from the free throw line.

Calais was led by Kayleigh Scott with 14 points. Olivia Turner had 9 point with a 3-pointer. The Lady Blue Devils were 9-13 from the free throw line.

Mount View was led by Ari Bradeen with 14 points, including 3 3-pointers.Emma Hurd had a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Mustangs were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Calais will now play the winner of the #1 Penobscot Valley- #8 Central Quarterfinal in the Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, February 20th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Calais Girls 4 8 4 20 36 Mt View Girls 9 8 4 9 30

Box Score

Calais

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah Shannon 0 - - - - Addison Elmore 0 - - - - Sarah Wentworth 5 2 - 1 3 Mackenzie Smith 0 - - - - Ella Lewey 0 - - - - Kaci Small 6 3 - - - Natalie McDonald 0 - - - - Kate McPhee 0 - - - - Alexis Bowen 0 - - - - Kayleigh Scott 14 5 - 4 6 Sadie McPhee 2 1 - - - Olivia Turner 9 1 1 4 4 Peyton Beal 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 12 1 9 13

Mount View

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lily Parsons 1 - - 1 2 Madison Bennett 3 1 - 1 2 Emily Richards 0 - - - - Emma Hurd 6 - 2 - - Julia Richards 0 - - - - Elizabeth Littlefield 0 - - - - Olivia Kirby 0 - - - - Jayden Dodge 0 - - - - Ari Bradeen 14 2 3 1 5 Audrey Garnett 0 - - - - Savannah Lorenz 6 1 - 4 6 Olivia Turner 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 30 4 5 7 15

Check out the photos.