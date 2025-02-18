#5 Calais Lady Blue Devils Beat #4 Mount View 36-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #5 Calais Lady Blue Devils beat the #4 Mount View Lady Mustangs 36-30 in the opening game on Tuesday afternoon, February 18th.
Mount View led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-12 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 21-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. But Calais outscored Mount View 20-9 in the 4th Quarter, going 9-12 from the free throw line.
Calais was led by Kayleigh Scott with 14 points. Olivia Turner had 9 point with a 3-pointer. The Lady Blue Devils were 9-13 from the free throw line.
Mount View was led by Ari Bradeen with 14 points, including 3 3-pointers.Emma Hurd had a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Mustangs were 7-15 from the free throw line.
Calais will now play the winner of the #1 Penobscot Valley- #8 Central Quarterfinal in the Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, February 20th at 3:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Calais Girls
|4
|8
|4
|20
|36
|Mt View Girls
|9
|8
|4
|9
|30
Box Score
Calais
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hannah Shannon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Elmore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sarah Wentworth
|5
|2
|-
|1
|3
|Mackenzie Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ella Lewey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaci Small
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Natalie McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kate McPhee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexis Bowen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kayleigh Scott
|14
|5
|-
|4
|6
|Sadie McPhee
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Turner
|9
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Peyton Beal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|12
|1
|9
|13
Mount View
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lily Parsons
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Madison Bennett
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Emily Richards
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Hurd
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Julia Richards
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elizabeth Littlefield
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Kirby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Dodge
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ari Bradeen
|14
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Audrey Garnett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Lorenz
|6
|1
|-
|4
|6
|Olivia Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|30
|4
|5
|7
|15
Check out the photos.
Calais - Mount View Girls Quarterfinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper