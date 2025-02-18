#5 Calais Lady Blue Devils Beat #4 Mount View 36-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 18, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #5 Calais Lady Blue Devils beat the #4 Mount View Lady Mustangs 36-30 in the opening game on Tuesday afternoon, February 18th.

Mount View led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-12 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 21-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. But Calais outscored Mount View 20-9 in the 4th Quarter, going 9-12 from the free throw line.

Calais was led by Kayleigh Scott with 14 points. Olivia Turner had 9 point with a 3-pointer. The Lady Blue Devils were 9-13 from the free throw line.

Mount View was led by Ari Bradeen with 14 points, including 3 3-pointers.Emma Hurd had a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Mustangs were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Calais will now play the winner of the #1 Penobscot Valley- #8 Central Quarterfinal in the Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, February 20th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Calais Girls4842036
Mt View Girls984930

Box Score

Calais

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah Shannon0----
Addison Elmore0----
Sarah Wentworth52-13
Mackenzie Smith0----
Ella Lewey0----
Kaci Small63---
Natalie McDonald0----
Kate McPhee0----
Alexis Bowen0----
Kayleigh Scott145-46
Sadie McPhee21---
Olivia Turner91144
Peyton Beal0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS36121913

Mount View

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lily Parsons1--12
Madison Bennett31-12
Emily Richards0----
Emma Hurd6-2--
Julia Richards0----
Elizabeth Littlefield0----
Olivia Kirby0----
Jayden Dodge0----
Ari Bradeen142315
Audrey Garnett0----
Savannah Lorenz61-46
Olivia Turner0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3045715

Check out the photos.

Calais - Mount View Girls Quarterfinal

The #5 Calais Lady Blue Devils took on the #4 Mount View Lady Mustangs in a Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon February 18th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

