5 Machias Knocks Off #2 PVHS 9-4 to Win Class D North Regional Championship

The #5 Machias Bulldogs are the Class D North Champions, after beating the #2 Penobscot Valley Howlers 9-4 on Wednesday, June 14th.

PVHS led 4-0 at the end of the 3rd inning, but Machias scored 1 run in the 4th, and then 4 runs in the 6th and 7th innings.

Jaida Case pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs. She allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 16 and walked 4.

Case did it at the plate as well. Leading off she was 2-3, scoring twice. Skyler Tinker, Casandra Dahl and Lauren Wood each had 2 hits. Jaydin Anderson had a double and Maggle Allen had a single

Lauren Veino was in the circle for the Howlers. She allowed 10 hits and 9 runs. She struck out 13 and walked 2.

Kellie Williams had a triple and single for Penobscot Valley. Allie LeBlanc andEmma Potter each had a single.

Penobscot Valley's season comes to an end with a 14-1 record.

Machias, now 13-3 will play in the State Finals on Saturday, June 17th.