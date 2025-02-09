5 Maine Beats #7 Providence 1-0 in Overtime

The #5 Maine Black Bears beat the #7 Providence Friars 1-0 in overtime on Saturday night, February 8th in Providence.

Tyler Makar scored the lone goal of the game 2:15 into overtime, assisted by Nolan Renwick.

Albin Boija turned away all 28 shots he faced in goal for the Black Bears.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play. Providence was 0-3. Maine's penalty kill was excellent, killing off a five- minute major in the 1st Period, allowing 1 shot on Boija and then another five-minute major in the 3rd Period, allowing 5 shots.

A huge shout-out to the 50 Maine students who chartered a bus to attend the game and cheer on the Black Bears!

Providence is now 16-7-5 overall and 6-6-5 in Hockey East.

Maine is 18-5-4 overall and 10-3-4 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are 2nd in Hockey East, trailing 1st place Boston College by 2 points.

Maine returns home to The Alfond and will host UNH on Frieday February 14th and Saturday February 15th, with both games starting at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the coverage of the game and pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on I-95, WWMJ, 95.7. The games are being moved to I-95 because of 92.9 The Ticket's coverage of the High School Basketball Tournament.

