5 Maine Beats Stonehill 4-2 for Weekend Sweep

The #5 Maine Black Bears beat Stonehill 4-2 on Sunday afternoon, December 8th for the weekend sweep at The Alfond.

Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead, when Thomas Pichette score with 2:37 gone in the 1st Period. He was assisted by Jack Dalton and Nicholas Niemo.

Stonehill answered just 2:10 later, when Teddy Lagerback scored, assisted by Dominick Campione and Leo Chambers.

Maine scored with just 43.6 seconds left in the Period, to take a 2-1 lead going into intermission. Thomas Freel scored, assisted by Ross Mitton and Brandon Chabrier.

The Black Bears scored on a power play goal with 4:17 gone in the 2nd Period, to make the score 3-1. Josh Nadeau scored, assisted by Sully Scholle and Nolan Renwick.

Maine scored their 4th goal with 7:23 gone, when Frank Djurasevic scored, assisted by Scholle and Owen Fowler.

Stonehill scored the final goal of the game, with 6:37 left. Frank Ireland scored assisted by Jake Cadey and Zach Aben.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play, while Stonehill was 0-1.

Maine outshot Stonehill 34-16.

Patriks Berzins made his 1st start in net for Maine and had 14 saves. Former Black Bear Connor Androlewicz had 30 saves for Stonehill.

Stonehill is now 6-14-0. Maine improves to 12-2-2.

The Black Bears are off until after Christmas. They will play Bentley on Sunday, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, with the puck dropping at 4 p.m. Hear the pregame with Jon Shields starting at 3:30 and the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket.