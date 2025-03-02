5 Maine Hockey Beats Vermont 4-3 for Weekend Sweep [VIDEO]

The #5 Maine Hockey Team beat Vermont 4-3 on Saturday night, March 1st for the weekend sweep, at The Alfond.

Maine wasted no time in scoring on Saturday night, as Josh Nadeau scored with just 2:35 gone in the 1st Period, assisted by David Breazeale and Brandon Chabrier. The goal was Josh's 8th of the season.

UVM tied the game at 1-1 with just 38.6 seconds remaining in the 1st Period, on a goal by Max Strand, assisted by Simon Jellus and Sebastian Tornqvist. Maine took a 2-1 lead with 6:34 gone in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Nicholas Niemo, assisted by Oskar Komarov.

The Black Bears led 3-1 at the end of the 2nd Period, as Owen Fowler scored with 5:05 left in the Period, assisted by Sully Scholle and Luke Antonacci.

UVM scored with 5:20 gone in the 3rd Period, on a goal by Jellus, assisted by Joel Maatta and Xavier Henry. Maine made it 4-2 just 1:20 later when Thomas Pichette scored assisted by Luke Antonacci.

UVM scored the final goal of the game with 5:01 left, to make the score 4-3. Blake Steenerson scored, assisted by Charlie Kinsman and Will Zapernick.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play while UVM was 0-2.

Maine outshot UVM 41-28.

Albin Boija picked up the win in goal for Maine, turning away 25 shots.

UVM is now 11-18-3 overall and 6-14-2 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 21-6-5 overall and 13-4-5 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are in 2nd place in Hockey East, 4 points behind Boston College, with 1 game in-hand.

Maine will conclude the regular season next weekend at UMass with games Friday March 7th and Saturday March 8th Friday night's game will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday's game at 7:30 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game and the pregame starting Friday night at 6:30 pm. and Saturday night at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine will host a Hockey East Quarterfinal on Saturday, March 15th.