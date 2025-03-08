5 Maine Hockey Loses to #16 UMass 5-1 Friday Night

The #5 Maine Hockey Team lost to #16 UMass 5-1 on Friday night at the Mullins Center in Amherst.

UMas scored 3 goals in the 1st Period, including 1 on a power play. They added a goal in the 2nd Period and then scored a short-handed goal in the 3rd Period.

Maine's lone goal came with 4:19 gone in the 3rd Period, when Charlie Russell scored, assisted by Nolan Renwick.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play, while the Minutemen were 1-3.

Maine outshot UMass 39-32

Maine is now 21-7-5 overall and 13-5-5 in Hockey East. UMass is 19-12-4 overall and 10-9-4 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will play again in the last game of the regular season on Saturday night, March 8th at 7:30 p.m. We will join the game in progress on 92.9 The Ticket immediately after the Maine Men's Quarterfinal Basketball Game against UMass Lowell which tips off at 6 p.m.