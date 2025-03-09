5 Maine Ties #16 UMass 2-2 But Wins Extra Point in Shootout

The UMaine Black Bears rallied from a 2-goal deficit, scoring a pair of goals in the 3rd Period to tie the UMass Minutemen 2-2 and then after 2 periods of overtime picked up the extra Hockey East point in the shootout.

Maine was outshot 42-23 with Albin Boija "standing on his head", especially in the 3rd Period, turning away 40 shots. Maine was outshot 16-3 in the 3rd Period. Check out this save of the game

Maine scored with 5:25 gone in the 3rd Period, with a goal by Luke Antocacci, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Frank Djurasevic.

They tying goal came with 9:47 gone, when Nicholas Niemo scored unassisted.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play, while UMass was 0-5. Maine's penalty kill was on-point, killing a 5 minute major in the 2nd Period.

UMass Lowell finishes the regular season 19-12-5 overall and 10-9-5 in Hockey East.

Maine finishes the regular season 21-7-6 and 13-5-6 in Hockey East. Maine finishes 2nd in Hockey East and will host a Hockey East Quarterfinal on Saturday, March 15th. That game time is still to be determined but will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.