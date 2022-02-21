6 Schenck Boys Defeat #3 Van Buren 42-41 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Class D Day at the Cross Insurance Center started with an upset as the #6 Schenck Wolverines defeated the #3 Van Buren Crusaders 42-41 in the Class D Quarterfinals.

Van Buren led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led by 11 at the end of the 1st Half, 22-11. The Crusaders led 31-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The game was tied 41-41 with 41 seconds left, and Schenck was holding for the last shot. They called time out with 27 seconds left, and then Ryan Ingalls was fouled. He missed the 1st shot but made the 2nd to give Schenck the lead with 6.3 seconds left. Van Buren got the ball up the court, but were not able to get off a shot.

Schenck was led by Kaden Hannan with 13 points while Ingalls had 9 points. The Wolverines were 12-17 from the free throw line.

Van Buren was led by Henry Hebert with 18 points while Blake Martin had 16 points. The Crusaders were 12-23 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Henry Hebert had 2 3's while Samuel Hebert had the other 3-pointer.

Schenck now 10-10 will play in the 1st Class D semifinal on Thursday night, February 24th at 7 p.m.

Van Buren's season comes to an end with a record of 11-7.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Schenck Boys 5 6 16 15 42 Van Buren Boys 6 16 9 10 41

Box Score

Schenck

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Samuel Jacobs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Lyons 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Gabriel Whitehouse 8 3 3 0 2 2 11 Nicholas Powers 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Mason McDunnah 8 3 3 0 2 4 15 Kole Giberson 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cameron Atkinson 2 1 1 0 0 0 22 Ryan Ingalls 9 3 3 0 3 5 24 Jonathan Blaisdell 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Gavin Gagnon 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Connor Kelley 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kaden Hannan 13 4 4 0 5 6 33 Derek Gagnon 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Brady McAvoy 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 15 15 - 12 17

Van Buren

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Adam Ayotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Samuel Hebert 3 1 0 1 0 0 10 Blake Martin 16 7 7 0 2 6 15 Zachary Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Henry Hebert 18 4 2 2 8 15 22 Noah Martin 4 1 1 0 2 2 23 Dawsyn Searles 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Evan Cormier 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Quinn Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Eric Laplante 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 41 13 10 3 12 23