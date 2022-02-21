#6 Schenck Boys Defeat #3 Van Buren 42-41 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

Class D Day at the Cross Insurance Center started with an upset as the #6 Schenck Wolverines defeated the #3 Van Buren Crusaders 42-41 in the Class D Quarterfinals.

Van Buren led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led by 11 at the end of the 1st Half, 22-11. The Crusaders led 31-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The game was tied 41-41 with 41 seconds left, and Schenck was holding for the last shot. They called time out with 27 seconds left, and then Ryan Ingalls was fouled. He missed the 1st shot but made the 2nd to give Schenck the lead with 6.3 seconds left. Van Buren got the ball up the court, but were not able to get off a shot.

Schenck was led by Kaden Hannan with 13 points while Ingalls had 9 points. The Wolverines were 12-17 from the free throw line.

Van Buren was led by Henry Hebert with 18 points while Blake Martin had 16 points. The Crusaders were 12-23 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Henry Hebert had 2 3's while Samuel Hebert had the other 3-pointer.

Schenck now 10-10 will play in the 1st Class D semifinal on Thursday night, February 24th at 7 p.m.

Van Buren's season comes to an end with a record of 11-7.

Line Score

1234T
Schenck Boys56161542
Van Buren Boys61691041

Box Score

Schenck

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Samuel Jacobs000000
0Robert Lyons000000
5Gabriel Whitehouse833022
11Nicholas Powers211000
12Mason McDunnah833024
15Kole Giberson000000
21Cameron Atkinson211000
22Ryan Ingalls933035
24Jonathan Blaisdell000000
25Gavin Gagnon000000
30Connor Kelley000000
32Kaden Hannan1344056
33Derek Gagnon000000
35Brady McAvoy000000
TOTALS421515-1217

Van Buren

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Adam Ayotte000000
3Samuel Hebert310100
10Blake Martin1677026
15Zachary Martin000000
20Henry Hebert18422815
22Noah Martin411022
23Dawsyn Searles000000
24Evan Cormier000000
34Quinn Smith000000
55Eric Laplante000000
TOTALS41131031223

Van Buren - Schenck Boys Class D Quarterfinals

The #3 Van Buren Crusaders took on the #6 Schenck Wolverines in the 1st game on Monday, February 21st in the Class D Quarterfinals
