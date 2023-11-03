6 UMaine Field Hockey Falls to #2 UAlbany 8-1 in America East Semifinals

The #6 UMaine Field Hockey Team's season came to an end on Friday afternoon, November 3rd, when they fell to the University of Albany Great Danes 8-1 in the America East semifinals.

UAlbany scored 3 goals in the 1st Quarter, with the 1st goal coming with just 1:48 into the contest. Alison Smisdom scored her 18th of the season, assisted by Blanca Orsola and Mara Kuskes.

Just 3 minutes later, at 4:47 it was 2-0 on a goal by Floor de Ruiter, her 5th of the season.

With just 21 seconds in the Quarter, Smisdom scored her 2nd of the game and 19th of the season, assisted by de Ruiter.

The score remained 3-0 into the 3rd Quarter, where UAlbany scored again with just 3:13 gone in the 3rd Quarter. Charlotte Triggs scored, her 5th of the season.

Maine scored with 9:34 left in the 3rd Quarter. Taylor Stanford scored her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Tereza Holubcova.

Albany wasn't done scoring in the 3rd Quarter. Smisdom scored her 3rd of the game and 20th of the season with 3:53 left in the Quarter. She was assisted by Blanca Orsola and Mara Kuskes.

Then with 1:45 left in the Quarter, Mara Kuskes scored, her 4th of the season.

In the 4th Quarter Smisdom scored her 4th and 5th goals of the game and 21st and 22nd of the season. She scored on a penalty stroke with 2:52 gone in the 4th Quarter and then again with 4:59 gone in the Quarter.

The University of Albany outshot Maine 19 to 6 and led Maine 10-4 in penalty corners.

Jayde Temby and Mallory Drayer each allowed 4 goals with Temby having 2 saves and Drayer 3 saves for the Black Bears.

Maine's season comes to an end with a 8-12 record.