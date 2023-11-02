6 UMaine Upsets #3 UNH in America East Field Hockey Quarterfinals

The #6 UMaine Black Bears upset the #3 University of New Hampshire Wildcats 3-2 in overtime on Thursday afternoon, November 2nd in the America East Field Hockey Quarterfinals.

The winning goal came 8:07 in overtime on a goal by Poppy Lambert on a corner, assisted by Mallory Mackesy. The goal was Lambert's 2nd of the game, and 6th of the season.

Lambert had started the scoring back in the 1st Quarter, with 6:42 gone. She scored assisted by Eloise Penty and Madisyn Hartley. UNH tied the game, with 59 seconds remaining in the 1st Quarter, when Kathelijne Knuttel scored on a rebound. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Quarter and remained tied 1-1 after a scoreless 2nd Quarter. With 4:14 gone in the 3rd Quarter, Kate Richardson scored on a breakaway, for her 3rd goal of the season, to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead.

UNH tied it with 6:30 left in the game on Nicole Poulakis's goal.

UNH outshot Maine 15-11, with 10 shots on goal to Maine's 9.

Jayde Temby finished with 8 saves for the Black Bears, while Jemma Woods had 5 saves for the Wildcats.

Maine, now 8-11, will face #2 Albany in the America East semifinals on Friday, November 3rd at 3 p.m. Maine lost to Albany 3-1 on September 29th.