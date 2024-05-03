Maine Falls to UMBC 7-1 Thursday

The Maine Baseball Team fell to the University of Maryland - Baltimore College Retrievers, 7-1 on the road, on Thursday, May 2nd .

Maine's lone run came in the top of the 7th inning on a Jeremiah Jenkins' single, driving in Jack Friend.

Connor Goodman, the designated hitter was 2-3 at the plate for Maine. Zach Martine was 2-4. Colin Plante had a double. Jake Marquez had a triple and Jeph Hadson-Taylor had a single for the Black Bears.

Jason Krieger started on the mound for the Black Bears. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Marshall Smaracko retired the final batter in the 4th innings. Owen Wheeler pitched the 5th and 6th innings, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out and walking 2. Blaine Cockburn pitched the 7th and 8th innings allowing 2 hits, and striking out 3 and walking 2.

Maine is now 10-30 overall and 6-9 in America East. UMBC is 19-19 overall and 9-7 in America East.

Maine and UMBC will play a day/night doubleheader on Friday, May 3rd with games at 12 noon and 8 p.m.