6 Maine Upsets #3 Bryant 9-7 in America East Softball Tournament

The #6 Maine Black Bears with a record of 4-39 upset the #3 Bryant Bulldogs with a record of 32-15 by the score of 9-7 in the opening day of the 2024 America East Softball Tournament in Orono on May 8th.

Maine was trailing 3-0 at the end of the 2nd inning, but tied the score with 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning when Caitlyn Fallon blasted a homer to center field, driving in 3 runs.

Maine then took a 7-3 lead in the top of the 7th inning, before Bryant tied the score in the bottom of the 7th inning. But in extra innings, the Black Bears scored 2 unearned runs to come away with the upset win. Rylee Kent finished the day 3-4 with a double. Kyrah Haba-Dailey was 2-3 with a pair of doubles, scoring twice.

Krista Francia was 2-4. Kylie Hernandez, and Gabby Papushka singled for Maine.

Makenna Coleman homered for Bryant in the 2nd inning.

Fallon picked up the win, pitching 7.0 innings for the Black Bears. She allowed 9 hits and 7 runs, striking out 1 and walking 7. Isabelle True earned the save, pitching the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit.

Maine will now face Binghamton the #2 seed on Thursday, May 9th at 1-30 p.m. If Maine wins, they then play on Friday morning at 11 a.m. If they lose they will play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The America East Tournament is a double-elimination Tourney.