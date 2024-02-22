7 Katahdin Cougars Upset #3 Wisdom 42-34 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #7 Katahdin Cougars Girl's Basketball Team upset the #3 Wisdom Pioneers on Thursday morning, 42-34 in a Class D semifinal.

Wisdom had left the school at 4 a.m. this morning to make the 211.9 mile trip to the Cross Insurance Center from St. Agatha.

The Pioneers led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-12 at the end of the 1st Half. But Katahdin outscored Wisdom 21-9 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-23 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Wisdom was led by Lilly Roy with 23 points including 2 3-pointers in the losing effort. Ava Lerman had 11 point with 2 3-pointers. The 2 players accounted for all of Wisdom's points and went a combined 6-7 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Hunter Hartsgrove with a game-high 26 points. She had 2 3-pointers. Shelby Libby had 7 points. The Cougars were 12-22 from the free throw line.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Katahdin, now 18-2 will play in the Class D Girl's Regional Final on Saturday afternoon February 24th at 1 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Katahdin 7 5 21 9 42 Wisdom Girls 8 7 9 10 34

Box Score

Katahdin

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Elizabeth Lane 0 - - - - Makenzy Dicentes 0 - - - - Emily McNally 1 - - 1 4 Avery Cullen 0 - - - - Shelby Libby 7 2 - 3 8 Mickenzie Landry 2 1 - - - Hunter Hartsgrove 26 7 2 6 8 Ayanna Lester 6 2 - 2 2 Natasha Annis 0 - - - - Raven Shields 0 - - - - Jayden Stevens 0 - - - - Lydia Qualey 0 - - - - Lily McDonald 0 - - - - Maggie Oâ€™Hara 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 12 2 12 22

Wisdom

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abbie Lerman 0 - - - - Lily Roy 23 6 2 5 5 Ava Lerman 11 2 2 1 2 Kamryn Clavette 0 - - - - Alexis Silva 0 - - - - Collen Thamsen 0 - - - - Kayleigh Michaud 0 - - - - Kylie Pelletier 0 - - - - Kelsie Daigle 0 - - - - Olivia Ouellette 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 8 4 6 7

