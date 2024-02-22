#7 Katahdin Cougars Upset #3 Wisdom 42-34 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#7 Katahdin Cougars Upset #3 Wisdom 42-34 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#3 Wisdom - #7 Katahdin Girl's Class D Semifinals February 22, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #7 Katahdin Cougars Girl's Basketball Team upset the #3 Wisdom Pioneers on Thursday morning, 42-34 in a Class D semifinal.

Wisdom had left the school at 4 a.m. this morning to make the 211.9 mile trip to the Cross Insurance Center from St. Agatha.

The Pioneers led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-12 at the end of the 1st Half. But Katahdin outscored Wisdom 21-9 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-23 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Wisdom was led by Lilly Roy with 23 points including 2 3-pointers in the losing effort. Ava Lerman had 11 point with 2 3-pointers. The 2 players accounted for all of Wisdom's points and went a combined 6-7 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Hunter Hartsgrove with a game-high 26 points. She had 2 3-pointers. Shelby Libby had 7 points. The  Cougars were 12-22 from the free throw line.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Katahdin, now 18-2 will play in the Class D Girl's Regional Final on Saturday afternoon February 24th at 1 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Katahdin7521942
Wisdom Girls8791034

Box Score

Katahdin

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Elizabeth Lane0----
Makenzy Dicentes0----
Emily McNally1--14
Avery Cullen0----
Shelby Libby72-38
Mickenzie Landry21---
Hunter Hartsgrove267268
Ayanna Lester62-22
Natasha Annis0----
Raven Shields0----
Jayden Stevens0----
Lydia Qualey0----
Lily McDonald0----
Maggie Oâ€™Hara0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS421221222

Wisdom

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abbie Lerman0----
Lily Roy236255
Ava Lerman112212
Kamryn Clavette0----
Alexis Silva0----
Collen Thamsen0----
Kayleigh Michaud0----
Kylie Pelletier0----
Kelsie Daigle0----
Olivia Ouellette0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS348467

Check out the photos from the game

#7 Katahdin - #3 Wisdom Girls Class D Semifinals

The #7 Katahdin Cougars beat the #3 Wisdom Pioneers in a Class D Girl's Semifinal on Thursday morning, February 22nd 42-34.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Articles, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket