#7 Katahdin Cougars Upset #3 Wisdom 42-34 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #7 Katahdin Cougars Girl's Basketball Team upset the #3 Wisdom Pioneers on Thursday morning, 42-34 in a Class D semifinal.
Wisdom had left the school at 4 a.m. this morning to make the 211.9 mile trip to the Cross Insurance Center from St. Agatha.
The Pioneers led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-12 at the end of the 1st Half. But Katahdin outscored Wisdom 21-9 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-23 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Wisdom was led by Lilly Roy with 23 points including 2 3-pointers in the losing effort. Ava Lerman had 11 point with 2 3-pointers. The 2 players accounted for all of Wisdom's points and went a combined 6-7 from the free throw line.
Katahdin was led by Hunter Hartsgrove with a game-high 26 points. She had 2 3-pointers. Shelby Libby had 7 points. The Cougars were 12-22 from the free throw line.
Wisdom's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.
Katahdin, now 18-2 will play in the Class D Girl's Regional Final on Saturday afternoon February 24th at 1 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Katahdin
|7
|5
|21
|9
|42
|Wisdom Girls
|8
|7
|9
|10
|34
Box Score
Katahdin
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Elizabeth Lane
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makenzy Dicentes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily McNally
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|Avery Cullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shelby Libby
|7
|2
|-
|3
|8
|Mickenzie Landry
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Hartsgrove
|26
|7
|2
|6
|8
|Ayanna Lester
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Natasha Annis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Raven Shields
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Stevens
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lydia Qualey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maggie Oâ€™Hara
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|12
|2
|12
|22
Wisdom
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abbie Lerman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Roy
|23
|6
|2
|5
|5
|Ava Lerman
|11
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kamryn Clavette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexis Silva
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Collen Thamsen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kayleigh Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kylie Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsie Daigle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Ouellette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|34
|8
|4
|6
|7
Check out the photos from the game
#7 Katahdin - #3 Wisdom Girls Class D Semifinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper