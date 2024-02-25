#7 Mount View Beats #1 Calais 72-38 for Northern Maine Class C Boy’s Title [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #7 Mount View Boy's Basketball Team proved that they shouldn't have been a number 7 seed as they ran roughshod through the Class C Boy's Basketball Tournament winning the Northern Maine Regional Title with a 72-38 win over #1 Calais on Saturday, February 24th.
Mount View's Noah Hurd had an amazing game, scoring 30 points, as it seemed every shot he tossed up in the 1st 3 Quarter went in. He had 10 points in each of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Quarters and ended up with 6 3-pointers in the game.
Mount View ran away from Calais, leading 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 38-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 62-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
In addition to Hurd's 30 points, Wyatt Evanson had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Wyatt Bennett had 10 points and a 3-pointer Stuart Knowlton had 2 3-pointers. The Mustangs were 8-13 from the free throw line.
Calais was led by Kaeson Dana with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Jeremy Turner had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 2-10 from the free throw line.
Calais finishes the season with a 17-4 record.
Mount View, now 16-6 will play in the Class C State Title Game on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center against Monmouth Academy at 8:45 p.m.
Here are the Stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mount View Boys
|20
|18
|24
|10
|72
|Calais Boys
|6
|16
|11
|5
|38
Box Score
Mount View
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Noah Hurd
|30
|5
|6
|2
|4
|Evan Fountain
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stuart Knowlton
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Sam Cobb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Bradeen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tanner Oathoot
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Ben Richards
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Osborne
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Miles Carter
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Bryant
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Cole Gerrish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Davis
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Wyatt Evanson
|12
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brandon Schanz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wyatt Bennett
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|72
|17
|10
|8
|13
Calais
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Noah White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jeremy Turner
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Frankie Milano
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Phillip Bassett
|5
|2
|-
|1
|3
|Kaeson Dana
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Charlie Bitar
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Oliver Clark
|5
|2
|-
|1
|5
|Noah Ziegler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alan Bassett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Small
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Small
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Chayeden Newell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach LaCoste
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sean Look
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaiden Socobasin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liam Travis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|38
|12
|4
|2
|10
Check out the photos from the game
Northern Maine Class C Boys North Regional Finals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper