#7 Mount View Beats #1 Calais 72-38 for Northern Maine Class C Boy’s Title [STATS/PHOTOS]

Class C Northern Maine Boys Championship February 24,2024 Photo Janey Vose

The #7 Mount View Boy's Basketball Team proved that they shouldn't have been a number 7 seed as they ran roughshod through the Class C Boy's Basketball Tournament winning the Northern Maine Regional Title with a 72-38 win over #1 Calais on Saturday, February 24th.

Mount View's Noah Hurd had an amazing game, scoring 30 points, as it seemed every shot he tossed up in the 1st 3 Quarter went in. He had 10 points in each of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Quarters and ended up with 6 3-pointers in the game.

Mount View ran away from Calais, leading 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 38-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 62-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In addition to Hurd's 30 points, Wyatt Evanson had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Wyatt Bennett had 10 points and a 3-pointer Stuart Knowlton had 2 3-pointers. The Mustangs were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Calais was led by Kaeson Dana with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Jeremy Turner had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 2-10 from the free throw line.

Calais finishes the season with a 17-4 record.

Mount View, now 16-6 will play in the Class C State Title Game on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center against Monmouth Academy at 8:45 p.m.

 

Here are the Stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Mount View Boys2018241072
Calais Boys61611538

 

Box Score

Mount View

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Noah Hurd305624
Evan Fountain0----
Stuart Knowlton91212
Sam Cobb0----
Kaden Bradeen0----
Tanner Oathoot1--12
Ben Richards0----
Ben Osborne42---
Miles Carter0----
Brady Bryant2--22
Cole Gerrish0----
Aiden Davis42---
Wyatt Evanson124111
Brandon Schanz0----
Wyatt Bennett103112
TEAM0----
TOTALS721710813

Calais

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Noah White0----
Jeremy Turner721--
Frankie Milano42--2
Phillip Bassett52-13
Kaeson Dana1113--
Charlie Bitar21---
Oliver Clark52-15
Noah Ziegler0----
Alan Bassett0----
Kaden Small0----
Kaden Small42---
Chayeden Newell0----
Zach LaCoste0----
Sean Look0----
Kaiden Socobasin0----
Liam Travis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS38124210

Check out the photos from the game

Northern Maine Class C Boys North Regional Finals

The #7 Mount View Mustangs beat the #1 Calais Blue Devils in the Northern Maine Regional Finals 72-38 in the Class C Regional Finals on Saturday, February 24th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

