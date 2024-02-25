7 Mount View Beats #1 Calais 72-38 for Northern Maine Class C Boy’s Title [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #7 Mount View Boy's Basketball Team proved that they shouldn't have been a number 7 seed as they ran roughshod through the Class C Boy's Basketball Tournament winning the Northern Maine Regional Title with a 72-38 win over #1 Calais on Saturday, February 24th.

Mount View's Noah Hurd had an amazing game, scoring 30 points, as it seemed every shot he tossed up in the 1st 3 Quarter went in. He had 10 points in each of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Quarters and ended up with 6 3-pointers in the game.

Mount View ran away from Calais, leading 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 38-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 62-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In addition to Hurd's 30 points, Wyatt Evanson had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Wyatt Bennett had 10 points and a 3-pointer Stuart Knowlton had 2 3-pointers. The Mustangs were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Calais was led by Kaeson Dana with 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Jeremy Turner had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 2-10 from the free throw line.

Calais finishes the season with a 17-4 record.

Mount View, now 16-6 will play in the Class C State Title Game on Saturday, March 2nd at the Augusta Civic Center against Monmouth Academy at 8:45 p.m.

Here are the Stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mount View Boys 20 18 24 10 72 Calais Boys 6 16 11 5 38

Box Score

Mount View

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Noah Hurd 30 5 6 2 4 Evan Fountain 0 - - - - Stuart Knowlton 9 1 2 1 2 Sam Cobb 0 - - - - Kaden Bradeen 0 - - - - Tanner Oathoot 1 - - 1 2 Ben Richards 0 - - - - Ben Osborne 4 2 - - - Miles Carter 0 - - - - Brady Bryant 2 - - 2 2 Cole Gerrish 0 - - - - Aiden Davis 4 2 - - - Wyatt Evanson 12 4 1 1 1 Brandon Schanz 0 - - - - Wyatt Bennett 10 3 1 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 72 17 10 8 13

Calais

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Noah White 0 - - - - Jeremy Turner 7 2 1 - - Frankie Milano 4 2 - - 2 Phillip Bassett 5 2 - 1 3 Kaeson Dana 11 1 3 - - Charlie Bitar 2 1 - - - Oliver Clark 5 2 - 1 5 Noah Ziegler 0 - - - - Alan Bassett 0 - - - - Kaden Small 0 - - - - Kaden Small 4 2 - - - Chayeden Newell 0 - - - - Zach LaCoste 0 - - - - Sean Look 0 - - - - Kaiden Socobasin 0 - - - - Liam Travis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 12 4 2 10

Check out the photos from the game