8 Edward Little Upsets #1 Brewer 4-3

The #8 Edward Little Red Eddies knocked off the top-ranked Brewer Witches 4-3 on Wednesday night, June 7, scoring 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning

Grady Vanidestine took the loss for the Witches, throwing a complete game and allowing 8 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Drew Smith started for Edward Little, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He walked 6. Campbell Cassidy picked up the win in relief, pitching 2.2 innings allowing just 2 hits and striking out 4. He didn't walk a batter.

Campbell Cassidy and Drew Smith each had 2 singles for Edward Little. Eli St. Laurent, Kade Masseli, TJ Kramarz and Brody Keefe each had singles for the Red Eddies.

Evan Nadeau, Grady Vanidestine, Jed Gilpatrick, Noah Tibbetts, Rowan Valley, and Kaiden Morin each singled for the Witches.

Brewer's season comes to a close with a record of 14-3

Edward Little will now advance to the Class A North semifinals. The Red Eddies, now 10-7 will play #4 Messalonskee who beat #5 Hampden Academy 4-2 in a Quarterfinal on June 7th.