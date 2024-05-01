Washington Academy Beats Sumner 12-0 in 5 Innings

The Washington Academy Raiders beat the Sumner Tigers 12-0 in East Sullivan on Wednesday, May 1st. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the mercy rule.

Parker Cates started on the mound for the Raiders, and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 1 hit. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Trevor Shimabukuro pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out 4 and allowing 1 walk.

Carson Prout hit a 2-run homer in the 1st inning. Shimabukuro was 2-2. Cates had a double and Jayden Mahar had a single.

Washington Academy had 9 stolen bases, with Shimabukuro leading the team with 3 stolen bases.

Ian Gatcomb started on the mound for Sumner. He went 2.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He walked 2. Logan Crowley pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 1 hit and 6 runs, 1 of which was earned. He walked 5 and struck out 6.

Gatcomb had Sumner's lone hit.

Sumner committed 7 errors in the game.

Washington Academy is now 6-0. They travel to Dover Foxcroft on Saturday, May 4th to play the Ponies at 12 noon.

Sumner is now 2-4. They will host Narraguagus on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

