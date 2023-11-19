9 Maine Hockey Nipped by #8 Boston University 5-4

The #9 Maine Hockey Team showed lots of heart, but came up short, falling to #8 Boston University 5-4 in Boston on Saturday night, November 18th. Maine outshot BU 43-24.

The Black Bears took a early 1-0 lead, when Bradly Nadeau scored, with 10:12 gone in the 1st period, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Lynden Breen.

But BU answered. With 5:58 left in the 1st period, the Terriers scored on a powerplay, their 4th powerplay goal of the weekend. The goal was scored by Quinn Hutson, assisted by Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st period.

BU took a 2-1 lead in the 2nd period. Luck Tuch cored with 4:52 gone, assisted by Celebrini and Quinn Hutson.

The Terriers led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd period.

The 2 teams then combined for 6 goals in the explosive 3rd period. It seemed like as soon as one team scored, the other answered.

With 4:23 gone, BU made it 3-1, on a goal by Shane Lachance, assisted by Tom Willander.

Maine answered with a powerplay goal. with 6:43 gone. Lynden Breen scored assisted by Brandon Chabrier and Thomas Freel to make it 3-2.

But BU then scored just 12 seconds later. Quinn Hutson scored his 2nd of the night, assisted by Celebrini and Lane Hutson.

BU then scored with 8:53 gone, to make it 5-2. Devin Kaplan scored assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Ryan Greene.

Maine then made a change in goal, replacing Victor Ostman with Albin Boija

That's where the Black Bear's heart and grit started to show, as they never stopped charging. They were rewarded with a powerplay goal, with 6:35 left in the game, on a goal by Josh Nadeau, assisted by Thomas Freel and Brandon Holt. That made the score 5-3.

The Black Bears then scored again, with 2:58 left to play in regulation. Nicholas Niemo scored, assisted by Ryan Hopkins.

Maine pulled Boija for an extra skater for the final 1:47 but weren't able to equalize as Mathieu Caron was stellar in net for the Terriers.

Caron finished with 39 saves, 17 of them in the 3rd period. Ostman had 15 saves in net for Maine, while Boija had 4 saves.

BU was 1-3 on the powerplay while Maine was 2-4.

Boston University is now 8-3-1 overall and 5-1-1 in Hockey East. Maine is now 6-3-1 overall and 3-2-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is off for Thanksgiving Weekend. They will host New Hampshire on Friday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear Blue that night. Then they will host UConn on Sunday, December 3rd at 5 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with Friday's pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday's pregame at 4:30 p.m.